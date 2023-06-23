While the area couldn’t field a state Final Four baseball team this year, Lincoln-Way East went the farthest, winning the second sectional in school history.

The Class 4A Lockport Sectional trophy didn’t come easy for the Griffins despite a strong postseason start.

In the opening round, they beat Bloom 10-0 in five innings May 24. They won the 10th regional title in team history with a 7-3 win over host Joliet West three days later.

At the Lockport Sectional, the second-seeded Griffins beat third-seeded Lincoln-Way West 10-3 on June 1, a day after fourth-seeded Lockport shocked top-seeded Providence Catholic, 7-6.

That marked East’s 30th win, the first time it hit that mark in program history.

The sectional final against Lockport was wild June 5, with Trevor Fishman delivering a two-out, walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh for a 10-9 victory.

The historic season ended at the Crestwood Supersectional with Brother Rice pulling of some seventh-inning magic of its own with a walk-off single by Randall Nauden in a 5-4 win June 5 at Ozinga Field.

Brother Rice went on to finish second in the state to Edwardsville, which became just the sixth team in state history to earn back-to-back state titles in baseball.

Coach Eric Brauer’s Griffins finished 31-9 with its fourth straight SouthWest Suburban Conference Blue championship and its fifth straight 20-plus win season.

Andrew names hoops coach

Justin Stirn, who has been with the Andrew boys basketball program in various capacities since 2011-12, was named head coach of the Thunderbolts.

He replaces David Wilson, who took the head coaching job at Lockport.

Stirn has been a freshman coach, a sophomore coach and varsity assistant with the program. He helped the varsity win a pair of regional titles and two SouthWest Suburban Conference Red championships.

He graduated from Iowa in 2003 and played at Argo, where he qualified in the state 3-point shooting contest in 1998.

National champ

Former Lincoln-Way East pitching standout Alex Storako was the winning pitcher in the NCAA Division I National World Series championship June 8 at OGE Energy Field at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City.

“This is nothing like I have ever imagined,” she said in an interview conducted by the NCAA after the game. “You win, and it goes by in a flash and you look around and you see the amazing people that you did it with all season and that brings you to tears.”

The senior, who played at Michigan before transferring to Oklahoma for her fifth year of eligibility, finished the season with an 18-0 mark and a 1.15 ERA.

The Sooners have won three straight NCAA titles and an NCAA-best 53 straight games.

New Lenox wins Slugfest

The New Lenox Lightning 14U ST traveling fast-pitch softball team won the Chicagoland Summer Slugfest June 4 in Romeoville.

The Lightning beat the Illinois Hawks from Aurora in the championship game, 6-1.

Team members are include Jane Buckley, Shannon Lee, Chloe Kinkade, Paige DeBella, Kaylea Armstrong, Grace Markunas, Casey Twietmeyer, Payton Psinas, Lauren Sorocko, Ava Phillips and Bridget Faut.

Vintage baseball coming

Orland Park’s Stellwagen Farm will host a vintage baseball game using old equipment, uniforms and rules.

The Milwaukee Grays will face the Chicago Salmons at 1 p.m. July 8 the farm, 17701 S. 108th Ave. Food and drinks will be available.

For more information, visit www.orlandpark.org.