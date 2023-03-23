Though the team lost a ton of talent to graduation, Lincoln-Way East is one of the Top 25 boys volleyball teams in the nation.

At least that’s what the USA Today/American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll says.

East finished second in the state last year yet was ranked 18th to start the season and was one of six teams from Illinois to crack the Top 25.

Barrington is ranked third in the nation, Marist is fourth and Glenbard West sixth. Hinsdale Central is 19th and Brother Rice checked in at 23rd.

East coach Kris Fiore said he is not putting too much stock in the rankings.

“The kids think it’s kind of cool to be involved in those national rankings, and we finished pretty high last year (13th),” he said. “We’re more interested in how things finish up and improve upon those rankings as the season goes on."

Despite a lack of experience, the team has talent and athleticism. Fiore said that five team members are capable of jumping 11 feet, 2 inches or higher.

“I’m pleasantly impressed with where our kids are at because we have a lot of new faces," he said. "We have some guys who are going to play some big minutes who are new to varsity.”

Tyler Walenga, a senior outside hitter committed to Lewis University, and Joey Glennon, a senior middle hitter, bring the most experience.

Illinois Wesleyan recruit Brendan Reutter saw some time as a setter last year, and Fiore is looking for a big year from him.

For those interested in seeing some of the best teams in the state and nation, East is again hosting a monster 24-team tournament April 28-29 in Frankfort.

Not only are nationally ranked East, Glenbard West, Brother Rice and Hinsdale Central from Illinois in the tournament, but eighth-ranked Roncalli High School from Indianapolis, also will play.

“It’s going to be pretty loaded,” Fiore said.

The Griffins are going to a tournament in Indiana the following week, where they could face teams from Ohio and Kentucky.

Baseball powers

The area has a couple of teams that could make noise in the baseball playoffs come May and June.

Lincoln-Way East is ranked ninth in the state in the preseason, according to Prep Baseball Report.

The Griffins are led by senior Zachary Kwasny, an infielder/pitcher who is heading to Ball State; junior Tyler Bell, an infielder committed to Pittsburgh; and sophomores Aaron Scott, a pitcher committed to Illinois State; and pitcher Jack Bauer, a pitcher committed to Virginia.

Close behind the Griffins is Providence at No. 11 led by senior pitchers Ryan Hussey, who committed to Ohio State; Drew Zemaitis, who committed to Xavier; and AJ Vinci, who committed to St. Louis. Sophomore Nolan Galla also committed to Xavier.

All-American wrestlers

North Central College’s Robbie Precin, an Andrew grad, won his second straight NCAA Division III national championship at 133 pounds March 11 in Roanoke, Va.

He leaves the Naperville program as a four-time All-American.

Teammate Javen Estrada was an NCAA Division III second-place finisher at 149 pounds at the National Collegiate Athletic Association Nationals, which gives his alma mater, Lincoln-Way West, the first All-American in school history.

All-State for Bellevue

Lincoln-Way East’s George Bellevue was named to the All-State third team by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.