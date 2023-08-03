John McCarthy was on vacation, relaxing in Gulf Shores, Ala., when he received the good news.

McCarthy was named the new baseball coach and a counselor at Lincoln-Way East in July after successful stints at Brother Rice and Homewood-Flossmoor.

“Lincoln-Way East has a rich history of having great, great baseball,” McCarthy said. “It’s an opportunity for me to continue to grow. I’m trying to get better and trying to grow and each step along the path has made me a better coach and a better person.”

East is coming off its first supersectional appearance, but coach Eric Brauer gave the post up to spend more time with his family and to coach his children.

McCarthy, a Palos Park native now living in Chicago, was a Major League Baseball draft pick of the Texas Rangers in 2002 after a strong career at St. Rita High School and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

“John comes to Lincoln-Way East with a great track record and reputation,” East Athletic Director Mark Vander Kooi said. “As good as he is as a baseball coach, he also takes pride in being a great guidance counselor. He has been very successful as a head baseball coach at two programs that compete against the best in the state.

“John has impressive vision and goals, is a good communicator, and cares about people. We are excited to see where he can take the baseball program.”

Cangelosi team in top 4

The Cangelosi Sparks 16U Black team finished in the top four of the 19th World Wood Bat Association National Championship in East Cobb, Ga., bowing out to eventual champion East Cobb, 8-3, in the semifinals July 13.

The Sparks, based in Lockport, finished 7-2 in the tournament, which started with 79 pools of six teams for a 474-team field.

The Sparks won three games by three runs or less to open the tournament before dropping a 1-0 decision to Canes Florida. They recovered from that setback to beat the Nor East Clippers and MDB Knights by a combined score of 15-0 and worked their way up to the semifinals.

Members of coach Drew Dominik’s powerhouse squad were Luke Rink (Wilmington High School), Aidan Nohava (Brother Rice), Gavin Triezenberg (Brother Rice), Enzo Infelise (Providence Catholic), Liam Arsich (Lincoln-Way Central), Jack Wheeler (Morris), Nathan O’Donnell (Providence Catholic), Jacob Parr (Lemont), Kasten Goebbert (Providence Catholic), Brett Bounds (Morris), Hayden Hutchcraft (Morris), Isaac Harris (Joliet Catholic Academy), Luke Mensik, (Lincoln-Way Central), Caden Workman (Brother Rice), Cooper Eggert (Providence Catholic), Wyatt Wawro (Downers Grove South), Filippo Baratta (Lincoln-Way Central) and Cole Harris (Providence Catholic).

Frankfort 9U team drops 2

Frankfort Baseball’s 9U Mustang team dropped a pair of games in the Pony World Series July 22-23 in Vacaville, Calif.

Frankfort was patient at the plate, drawing 12 walks, in the opener but lost a 12-9 decision to host Vacaville. Things got tougher in the second game with a 20-2 loss to Los Mochis, Mexico.

The 9U roster features Oscar Harrington, Matt Wodark, Luke Campos, Liam Trainor, Joshua Jacobi, JD Roderique, Jake Scaletta, Jaevon Jackson, Jacob Sehring and Camden Keener.

Evans jersey headed to Hall

The jersey of New Lenox’s Kaylen Evans will be displayed in the Ring of Honor at the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Tenn., in recognition of her outstanding play for Morton College during the 2022-2023 season.

Evans, who attended Marian Catholic and Nazareth Academy in high school and spent some time at Loyola University of Chicago before transferring to Morton, was a National Junior College Athletic Association Division II Second Team All-American. The sophomore guard averaged 18.3 points per game and was third in the nation with 114 three-pointers in leading the Panthers to a school-best 34-1 campaign. Morton College finished ranked No. 1 in the final NJCAA regular-season poll and placed fifth at the national tournament.

She signed to play at Lindenwood University, in Suwanee, Ga., which recently moved up to NCAA Division I.