Area athletes are getting their props not only for what they do on the mat, court or field but also for what they do in the classroom.

The Illinois High School Association announced its 2022-23 All-State Academic team, and Sandburg’s Josie Canellis and Orland Park resident Elise Ward of Marist made the 26-member first team.

“This is a tremendous honor, and I hope every student who was nominated takes a great deal of pride in all they have accomplished,” IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a statement.

Canellis has been a four-year member of Sandburg’s basketball and tennis teams and in 2022 won the state’s 3-point shooting contest in basketball.

Ward played basketball and volleyball for the RedHawks and was on the team as a freshman when it won the 2019 Class 4A state volleyball championship.

Also getting recognized by another organization was Lincoln-Way East football player Brad Abbott, who received $5,000 in scholarship money for winning the National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete Award.

He received a trophy and the scholarship from the Chicago Metro Chapter of the NFF at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, the training facility of the Chicago Bears.

On the college level, University of Wisconsin - Osh Kosh wrestler Luc Valdez was the first athlete in his school to win the Max Sparger Scholar-Athlete Award since 2012.

The award is given to the top student/athlete in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

He also qualified for the NCAA Division III National Championships.

Super state performers

The area did well in the second IHSA girls wrestling championships Feb. 24-25 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

Lincoln-Way Central’s Gracie Guarino finished second in the 110-pound division.

The District 230 team consisting of wrestlers from Andrew, Sandburg and Stagg had three in the top six as Alyssa Keane took third in 135, Mickaela Kane was fifth in 170 and Emma Akpan was sixth in the 235 division.

Four area wrestlers made it to the top eight in boys wrestling Feb. 16-18 at State Farm Center in Champaign.

Rocco Hayes of Sandburg took third place in the 106-pound category.

Nathan Knowlton of Lincoln-Way Central took fourth at 126.

Ali Zaeske of Lincoln-Way East claimed sixth at 170.

Sandburg’s Ryan Hinger made it to the quarterfinals in 132 and finished eighth.

In state gymnastics, Feb. 17-18 at Palatine High School, Lincoln-Way co-op senior Olivia Ozinga took 18th on the balance beam with an 8.725.

Senior Natalie Hukel took 22nd in the uneven parallel bars and sophomore Alina Lekki was 33rd with a 7.375. Lekki was also 31st in the state in floor exercise with an 8.300.

National champs

Two teams from Frankfort-based Example Academy won national basketball tournaments Feb. 19.

The Red and Black teams won their respective divisions in the Insider Exposure Tournament in Moorsville, North Carolina.

Example Black beat the Winston-Salem Christian Regional team 47-46 to win the Independent School National Varsity Girls Gold Championship.

Example Red followed suit with a 52-45 win over Winston-Salem Christian’s National team in the Independent School Nationals Varsity Girls Elite Championship.

The team has practices and home games at the Roma Sports Club in Frankfort.

Keke killing it

Those who remember Keke Tholl hitting massive home runs when she played softball at Andrew will not surprised that she is still belting them at the University of Michigan.

She hit a pair on Feb. 17 against Louisiana and added one against Mississippi State Feb. 18 and another against Duke Feb. 19.

In 61 career games, the junior has 11 homers, including six so far in 2023.

New Broncos coach

Former Andrew football player Ben Kotwica was named the Denver Broncos special teams coordinator.

The 1993 graduate has had coaching stints with the New York Jets, Washington, Atlanta and Minnesota.

He was a linebacker for Army and served as a helicopter pilot and was a veteran of the Iraq War before joining the coaching ranks.