Frankfort has launched an Online Permit System to streamline the permitting process for residents and businesses for various activities.

The system allows residents and businesses to apply for and manage permits with a few clicks, eliminating the need for in-person visits to the village hall.

"The Village of Frankfort is committed to harnessing technology to enhance the quality of life for our residents and promote economic growth," Mayor Keith Ogle said in a statement. "Our new Online Permit System is a significant step toward making government services more accessible, efficient and user-friendly. This system will undoubtedly bolster our efforts to foster a business-friendly environment and encourage investment in our community."

The system includes:

A user-friendly interface for a seamless experience for applicants, regardless of their technological proficiency, that's accessible on desktop and mobile devices.

Efficient processing that reduces turnaround times significantly.

Real-time application tracking through updates on each stage of the process.

A secure payment gateway that eases concerns of data breaches.

Centralized information to give residents easy access to regulations, guidelines and changes to permit requirements.

Explore the Online Permit System at www.frankfortil.org. A dedicated support team is available to provide guidance for those who need assistance or have questions.