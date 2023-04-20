Jack Towner’s second-place finish in the pole vault helped Lincoln-Way West capture an invitational title at Hillcrest High School.

What was special about that was the name of the invitational — the Hillcrest Towner Classic.

The meet was named in the honor of Ron Towner, the principal of Hillcrest who had coached the boys track team in the past.

And he's Jack's dad.

Under Ron Towner’s watch, the Hawks won Illinois High School Association Class 2A state titles in 2009 and 2010 and four of the five program’s sectional titles. The track team racked up two of the three athletic program’s state championships, with the boys basketball team winning one in 2010.

Meanwhile, Jack, a senior, is making a name for himself in soccer and track.

At the meet, Jack had a vault of 12 feet to take second March 6 behind Oak Forest’s Joshua Hladyshewsky’s 12-11. West’s Ryan Stiglic took third with a 10-11.5

West won the meet with 137 points, 25 ahead of runner-up Crete-Monee.

Maxwell Slater took first in the shot put and discus for West. Drew Munch won the long jump.

Jack Urbanczyk took second in the 400 with Chance Lorde taking third.

The Warriors 1600-relay team of Brendan McGreal, Lorde, Urbanczyk and Munch also finished second. The 3200-relay team of Anthony Rokas, John Kennedy, Brendan Castellaneta and Logan Kennedy took second.

Spencer Thompson was second in the high jump, and Tyler Gadson was third in the 200.

Two days later, the Warriors won the Blue Smoke Invitational at Thornridge High School by scoring 109 points, 28 points more than Bradley Bourbonnais.

Champions for the Warriors were Austin Roswell in the 200, Brendan Vlasak in the 110 hurdles, Slater in the shot put, Evan Schultz in the pole vault and Munch in the long jump.

Steel City schedule

The Steel City Football Club, which has some area players on its roster, announced its soccer schedule for its third season.

Steel City, which plays in the Midwest Premier League, opens at 7:30 p.m. May 17 against DeKalb County United at Duly Health and Care field in Joliet. Four of Steel City’s five home games are in Joliet but on July 16, it has a 2 p.m. showdown with Bavarian United SC at Lincoln-Way Central High School.

Some of the players to watch include Jake Lysik, a winger from New Lenox the team’s all-time points leader, and Tinley Park’s Matthew Ribbens, Lincoln-Way East’s boys soccer coach.

Postseason assignments

The Illinois High School Association announced its postseason assignments.

In baseball, the 17-team Class 4A Lockport Sectional will be the place for area teams come late May.

Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way West, Providence Catholic, Sandburg and Andrew will battle it out there. In Class 3A, Tinley Park is at the Marist Sectional.

In softball, the Lockport Class 4A Sectional also features East, West, Central, Sandburg and Andrew. But Providence is at the Class 3A Lemont Sectional with Tinley Park.

In girls soccer, East, Central, West, Sandburg and Andrew are at a Class 3A sectional that did hot have a host as of the Southland Your Times deadline. Tinley Park is at the Class 2A Kankakee Sectional, and Providence is at the Nazareth Academy Sectional.

In boys volleyball, East, West, Central and Providence are at a sectional that does not have a host. Same for Sandburg, Andrew and Tinley Park.

In boys track and field, East, West and Central will be at the Class 3A Minooka Sectional while Sandburg and Andrew will be at Lockport. In Class 2A, Providence and Tinley Park are at Kankakee.

In girls track, East, West, Central, Sandburg and Andrew are at the Class 3A Lockport Sectional. Providence and Tinley Park are at a Class 2A sectional that does not have a host, yet.