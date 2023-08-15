It was like Christmas in July.

And State Sen. Michael Hastings, D-Frankfort, was Santa Claus — without the white beard and red suit.

Hastings helped the Frankfort Park District with a $400,000 grant via the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to build a Ninja park at Lincoln Meadows Park, 300 Elm St.

He was there for the ribbon-cutting ceremony July 25 and even took a lap around the course.

Hastings also announced more money was coming the park district’s way.

Hastings said the state would be providing $1.75 million with a portion of the money used to repair the Community Center building.

There will also be $1.5 million to retrofit and upgrade Fort Frankfort, a sports and recreation playground at 22108 S. 80th Ave.

“Fort Frankfort will be the model of parks in the south suburbs not only for the disabled, but for all families across the south suburbs,” Hastings said. “It’s going to be an example for other park districts to follow in the state of Illinois.”

Hastings said he is an advocate for nice parks in a community. The upgrade with the Ninja park was huge.

“Parks bring people together,” he said. “It’s a great day to be in Frankfort, and it’s a great thing to have a park like this.”

A Ninja park offers plenty of obstacles to run around and climb, and participants can time themselves with a timer set up on the west side of the course.

Frankfort Mayor Keith Ogle was impressed with the course that will challenge people of all ages.

“We’re all about health and fitness here,” he said. “We’re happy to see this moving forward. It’s something unique. I hope that people will use it.”

Gina Hassett, executive director of the park district, said it’s a nice addition to a park that needed a little sprucing up.

In 2016, the park with an "underused" baseball field added a small playground, she said.

“It provides play value and fitness activity,” she said of the Ninja course. “It was a great opportunity to add to this park. It’s a nice asset because we’re off Old Plank Trail and it’s a great asset for the community.”

Her favorite part of the new digs?

“This might be lame to kids, but I like the solar power,” she said. “This park didn’t have power, so to be able to time yourself is great, and we didn’t have to spend a lot of money to bring power just for that.”

Hastings plans to rectify on issue that has come up.

A neighbor of the park, the late Dan McCollough, was fond of a bench that was removed to make room for the Ninja course.

“Dan used to come over to this park and pick up the trash on his own accord,” Hastings said. “He did it voluntarily. He made sure this park was up to snuff for our community. He would make sure it was safe for the neighborhood kids. Any issues with the park? Dan was on it.

“We learned from (Dan’s wife) Carol that we removed a bench that was special to Dan. We will be having a special bench coming in that will honor Dan.”

Hastings read a state proclamation honoring the McColloughs during the grand opening.