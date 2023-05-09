Frankfort Mayor Keith Ogle used a first-in-a-decade forum to expand on a once-in-a-century event.

Ogle was the main speaker at the Frankfort Chamber of Commerce’s State of the Village Event April 27 at Prestwick Country Club.

It’s the first time he has presented a State of the Village, and he recalls the last one about 10 years ago, when Jim Holland was mayor. There was a snowstorm that day.

The weather was a lot nicer this time, and Ogle had plenty of progress to report, including an exciting event.

On June 4, the village is hosting a Once in a Century Celebration known as 60423 Day, which stands for the village’s ZIP code. It will be celebrated on the sixth month, fourth day in 2023.

“It turns out it’s on a Sunday, and we really needed something to bring our community together,” Ogle said. “It’s post-COVID and with some of the other things going on in our world in general, this is a way to unite and unify our community.”

He said the day will start with the usual Sunday farmer’s market and will have a concert on the green, a car show and an illuminated drone show.

“If you’ve seen it, it’s very cool,” Ogle said of the drones. “We are going to be one of the first communities to have it. Highland Park announced they are going to do one for Fourth of July. But we will have this June 4.

“They are really, really cool. This is a once-in-a-hundred-year celebration and none of us will be around for the next one.”

Ogle added that a drone will take a community photo.

The event will highlight a year of big events including the Bluegrass Fest July 8-9 and the Frankfort Fall Fest Sept. 2-4.

Ogle also hit on a variety of topics including future developments in the village.

An Oasis Senior Living Center is coming to 8531 W. Lincoln Hwy., while Misty Creek Townhomes planned for Laraway Road and 116th Avenue and the Everbrook Academy child care center at 11031 W. Lincoln Hwy. are in the works.

Ogle calls a proposed Olde Frankfort Mall at 15 Ash St. and 22 White St. in the downtown area a “game changer.” The three-story, L-shaped, 15,122-square-foot addition will wrap around the bowling alley building.

The building will be mixed-use retail, office and residential.

“It’s in the pipeline right now, and it’s still being discussed,” Ogle said. “But this is a major development. There will be more to come as this develops.”

Circle K at 7654 W. Lincoln Hwy. will get a facelift as existing structures are demolished and replaced by new ones.

The mayor also said a Sparks Coffee will open in a vacant outlet in front of the Emagine Theater.

He is also looking at a Thrift Home and Restoration facility coming to 21420 S. Harlem Ave. He said that the Orland Park-based Bridge Teen Center filed an application requesting special use for the development.

The Homestead Center on the Southwest corner of Laraway and Wolf Roads is another area that could be filling up soon.

It’s a 9,600 square-foot, one-story, multitenant commercial development, which Ogle said is subject of a lot of rumors with no pending announcements.

“As soon as we have more information on it, we will release it,” he said. “We don’t like to release information until we are accurate with complete information.”