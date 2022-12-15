Third hall of fame honors Moraine Valley's women's basketball coach

Frankfort’s Delwyn Jones had it all figured out.

Or so he thought.

When he was asked to take on the job of coaching the women’s basketball team at Moraine Valley Community College, Jones agreed to do it for a year and let someone else take over.

Well, that didn’t happen.

This season is his 23rd year at the helm of the Cyclones. He has racked up more than 400 wins, has been a Skyway Conference Coach of the Year seven times and took teams to the National Junior College Athletic Association nationals twice.

He has also been named to three halls of fame, most recently the Illinois Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame in late November. He is also an NJCAA and Skyway Conference Hall of Fame coach.

Jones credits the players for his accolades.

“My players — and this is not just something to say to try to be humble — but the success I’ve had has been because of all the players who have come through here,” he said. “It’s as simple as that. That includes the current players.”

Southland Your Times players on this season's roster are former Lincoln-Way West standout Aubree Schultz and former Tinley Park High School star Autumn Jones (no relation to the coach).

Southland athletes played huge roles when the Cyclones went to nationals.

In 2018-19, Orland Park twins Julia and Kate Ruzevich (Marist), plus Sandburg graduates Lauren O’Leary, Erin Greenfield and Nicole Poole were on the squad.

In 2016-17 former Andrew star Michelle Borgen was one of the top scorers, rebounders and shot blockers in the nation.

Jones also credits assistant coaches he has had in the last two decades. He said opposing coaches have also helped him get to this point.

“It may sound weird, but we talk basketball, and that’s helped me become a better coach,” he said. “I’ve learned a lot from them.”

The multisport athlete from Luther South High School found a home at Moraine Valley, and he found out that after one year of coaching, he couldn’t stay away from the Palos Hills campus.

“I enjoy coaching and I enjoy the relationships I have with these student athletes,” he said. “That’s very important to me and to me, great coaches have great players. I really, really, really, really believe that.

“So, it’s been a great experience up to this point, and hopefully we can continue this year to carry on some of this positive energy and get some more wins.” The Cyclones were 5-4 through their first nine games.

As time passes, he has looked back and has been amazed at how many players he has coached.

“It’s always been a ride where I look at all the different things that have been a part of it," Jones said. "Some of the young women I coached are 40 years old now. I get a chance to talk to them. I have a Facebook page and most of them are on there.

“For me, it’s about them. That’s what coaches should do — give their players a great experience.”

Others from the area who were named to the Hall of Fame for 2023 were former Lincoln-Way High School player James Augustine, former Lincoln-Way East player Kersten (Magrum) Mitchell and former Providence Catholic boys basketball coach Frank Palmasani.

They will be honored at a banquet May 6 in Bloomington.

“I want to thank the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association for not only honoring me, but more importantly for looking at the junior college level,” Jones said. “A lot of times organizations don’t value the juco level, and there is very good basketball here.

“You find a lot of top players from high school who can use this as an opportunity to go to another level. Some very good basketball players have gone through here.”