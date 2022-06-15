Trophies pile up for all 3 Lincoln-Ways in state, sectional play

Even by Lincoln-Way standards, this was crazy.

Lincoln-Way School District 210’s three athletic programs had an amazing weekend June 3-4 in which three teams won state trophies and two more earned sectional title plaques.

All three schools got to share in the joy.

Lincoln-Way East’s boys volleyball team took second in the state and the Griffins softball team earned a Class 4A sectional title.

Lincoln-Way Central’s girls soccer team placed third in the state in Class 3A while the girls co-op lacrosse team took fourth in the state.

Lincoln-Way West had a lot of people buzzing as the Warriors stunned Lockport to win a sectional baseball title.

“We take pride in both the academic and athletic achievements of all students at Lincoln-Way,” District 210 Superintendent Scott Tingley said. “Our athletes and coaches have had an incredible spring season, and we are proud of the several athletic teams from across the district that are still in the competition.

“We commend them for their hard work and dedication this year, and we wish them all the best of luck as they finish out their seasons.”

A look at some highlights of that memorable weekend:

Lincoln-Way East boys volleyball

The Griffins went to state but were not guaranteed a trophy.

They had to win their quarterfinal match against O’Fallon on June 3 for that to happen and took care of business with a 25-17, 25-23 victory at Hoffman Estates High School. Tyler Walenga and Jared Byas each had seven kills and Jordan Hicks six. Sam Szafoni had nine digs.

The next morning in the semifinals, East came up with a 25-17, 25-16 victory with Walenga and Byas each pounding down nine kills and setter Jerry Moylan dishing off 27 assists.

Glenbard West prevented the Griffins from bringing home the state title with a 25-16, 25-18 triumph. Byas had 11 kills and Jon Guch nine.

The Griffins finished 35-7.

Lincoln-Way East softball

In a District 210 battle, Lincoln-Way East beat Central, 3-0, on June 3 to claim the Sandburg Sectional Championship in Orland Park.

Danielle Stewart pitched the victory and notched eight strikeouts while homering against the Knights.

Mackenzie Gallagher also had a pair of hits.

The Griffins were 27-2 after the game heading into an Elite Eight supersectional game with defending state champions Marist.

Lincoln-Way Central girls soccer

The Knights, suffered their second loss of the year in the state semifinals with a 2-0 setback to Metea Valley on June 3 at North Central College in Naperville.

Only Grace Grundhofer and Christine Erdman could come up with shots on goal for the Knights.

The next day in the third-place game, the Knights recovered for a 2-1 victory with Grundhofer and Madisyn Kenworthy each notching goals. Alexa Hadley was the winning goalie.

The Knights finished 25-2.

Lincoln-Way Central co-op girls lacrosse

The Knights, who also have players from East and West on the roster, scored first against New Trier on Erika Ho’s goal but the lead was short-lived as the Trevians scored three straight and went on to win, 18-12, in the semifinal on June 3 at Hinsdale Central High School in Darien.

Ho finished with five goals, and Savannah Berner, Kayley and Samantha Fratto each had two.

The team dropped an 18-17 heartbreaker to Lake Forest the next day to place fourth. Lake Forest scored seven goals in the last 14 minutes, 22 seconds. Ho had seven goals while Riley Drzwiecki added three.

The Knights finished 18-5.

Lincoln-Way West baseball

Lincoln-Way West’s baseball team won its first sectional title in program history with a 5-3 victory over Lockport at the Lockport Sectional.

Reagan King pitched the win for the Warriors while Brandon Pritchard drove in three runs.

The Warriors took a 25-6-1 record into supersectional play.

