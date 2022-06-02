Wheelchair basketball tourney puts focus on skill, inclusion

In 2019, the Lincolnway Special Recreation Association hosted the National Wheelchair Basketball Association world championship tournament.

It was so big that gyms from all over the area were used to accommodate the 54 teams and 500 athletes.

In 2022, LWSRA Executive Director Keith Wallace brought back a scaled-down version as the North American Wheelchair Basketball League held at the Frankfort building that used to house Lincoln-Way North High School.

Fourteen teams participated in the May 12-14 event, but Wallace isn’t judging its success by numbers.

The NAWBL is his brainchild and a new venture that he started to stress inclusiveness.

“It allows veterans, and it allows for able-bodied players with no disabilities to play as long as they play in a wheelchair,” he said. “If you want to come out here and jump in the chair and shoot around, you can.

“The chair is the equalizer. The chair puts everyone on the same level.”

The Wisconsin Adaptive Sports Association Bucks 1 team took first with a 4-0 record. Michigan Per4max was second followed by the Oilers, LWSRA Hawks 1, Wisconsin Thunder, Alberta Northern Lights, San Antonio Spurs, RHI Pacers, LWSRA Hawks 3, Quad Rock, Capital City Lightning, Chicago Skyhawks, Air Force Red Tails, and WASA Bucks 3.

For their effort, the WASA 1 team won a travelling championship belt and some money.

“I was going to do trophies, but I wanted to do something that didn’t cost a lot of money,” Wallace said. “But I got some sponsors, and the winning team and second-place team received a cash prize to a program they want to donate to.”

Lincolnway has some national and international players on its No. 1 team.

Jake Williams is a guard and the LWSRA’s recreation specialist.

He played wheelchair basketball for the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and is a Parolympian who played for Team USA and earned gold medals in the 2016 and 2021 Paralympic Games in Rio and Tokyo, respectively.

He has also won gold medals in the Pan American Games and has played all over the world.

Ixhelt Gonzalez is another Paralympian. She played for team USA and won a bronze medal in 2021. She was the youngest player to try out for — and make — Team USA when she was 13 in 2018.

Other players on the Hawks 1 roster are Wallace, Drew Beutel, Justin Werner, Kevin Kohn, Mak Nong, Mike Guiney, Steven Fugger and Tyler Malone.

Playing on the Hawks 3 team are Ava Muskella, Austin Spalla, Alex Para, Brandon View, Chloe Johnson, Colleen Musselman, Cory Klene, Billy Smith, Hermonee Ruetes, Noah Gorecki, Paul Smith, Zoe Voris and Zach Gorecki.

Wallace is not sure who will host next year’s tournament, but he would like to see it held in different sites.

“For the first year, I wanted it in my backyard,” he said. “Someone else will host it next year, and I hope it grows and it can be taken farther than I can take it.”

Wallace turned 45 on the second day of the tournament, and, with so many friends playing, he said it was like a big birthday party for him.

A gift that he would love to receive is having the tournament balloon in the coming years.

“I see it growing and we're getting more teams to join,” he said. “We are giving a good product. They are playing lot of basketball. They are having fun. And it’s competitive.”

