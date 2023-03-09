Tinley Park’s Larry Yott had it all figured out.

He was getting to a crossroads in his career of being on the Palos Heights Police force.

“I thought about working until I had 20 years in,” he said. “Then I would retire and go full-time into the carpenter business. I had a business, and I was pretty successful.”

Yep, he had it all figured out.

But he figured wrong.

Yott, 70, celebrated his 50th year on the force Feb. 28.

He may have been successful as a carpenter, but he was also successful as a cop.

“I got promoted to lieutenant in 1990,” Yott said. “So, I had a decision. ‘Do you want to stay in the police business or do you want to go?’ So I took the police business, and it's been great ever since.”

He left the force as police chief on March 4. On March 5, William Czajkowski took over as the chief.

“Peggy tells me all the time that when she first met me, I was talking about retirement,” Yott said of his wife of 40 years. “She said ‘I think this is what policemen do — they get the job and then they talk about when they are gong to retire.’ Every one of these guys, if you talk to them they will say ‘yeah, I got 21 more years.’’’

Yott started his career in Palos Heights as a dispatcher and has been a patrolman, investigator, sergeant, lieutenant and, since 2003, the city’s top cop.

Coming into Palos Heights to help celebrate Yott’s half-century milestone was New Lenox Police Chief Louis Alessandrini, who was sworn in as chief in 2020.

Alessandrini worked with former police chief Bob Sterba, who once worked under Yott.

“I got to know Larry through Bob, and I got to know some of his officers working with the South Suburban Task Force,” Alessandrini said. “I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Larry for some time. Fifty years on the job is worth me taking time out of my day to come and say ‘congratulations.’ ”

Alessandrini has been in law enforcement for 28 years and is not sure he will make it to 50.

“It’s pretty rare these days for someone to go that long,” he said. “Larry has a lot of love for the job. He’s very fair and knowledgeable and obviously loyal to the community.

“I learned a lot from Bob Sterba who learned a lot from Larry Yott. We have that connection.”

Aside from the promotion that kept him a cop for three more decades than originally expected, Yott said he loved his work.

“It’s a great job,” he said. “It’s a great place to work. I’ve said this a million times, the community in Palos Heights was and is and I suspect always will be very, very supportive of the police.

“The guys who work here are a great bunch of guys. They all get along with one another very well. They all work together very well. It’s been an easy place to work and a good place to work. You hear a lot of stories about working at some police departments, and it’s like ‘oh my God!’ There is nothing like that here.”

Yott said he plans to travel during his retirement, and there will be times he will miss the daily interaction with his long-time associates.

Larry and Peggy have have lived in Tinley Park since 1984. They have three sons, Mike, Chris and Dave. Mike is a deputy chief with the Palos Heights department.