Homer Township Fire Protection District among Illinois first-responders to receive Illinois American Water grants

The Homer Township Fire Protection District is among more than 90 Illinois fire departments that will share grants topping $96,000 through Illinois American Water’s 2022 Firefighter Grant Program.

The Romeoville Fire Department and Lemont Fire Protection District also received grants.

“We know how important water is in protecting homes and businesses. We also understand resources to our local heroes can run short. This is why we approved every grant we received in full this year, supporting our heroes in a meaningful way.” said Rebecca Losli, Illinois American Water president. “The departments will utilize these funds to keep our customers and communities safe in emergency situations.”

Illinois American Water’s grants fund personal protective gear, communications equipment, firefighting tools, water handling equipment, training materials and classroom programs.

Since the program was created in 2010, more than 860 grants totaling more than $856,000 have been awarded to fire and emergency organizations serving customers of Illinois American Water.

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people.