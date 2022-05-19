Orland Park picks 18-year veteran to head police force

The way the Village of Orland Park Board of Trustees sees it, the best choice for its new police chief was already on the force.

There was no need to look elsewhere.

The board unanimously approved 44-year-old Eric Rossi to the post at a May 2 meeting at Village Hall after he spent April and a sliver of March as the interim chief after Joseph Mitchell retired and took a similar job in Wilmington.

Rossi was sworn in minutes after the vote.

“You are going to do a great job,” Mayor Keith Pekau told Rossi at the meeting. “I know we picked the right guy. I know that the chiefs who preceded you worked you all the way up the department for this role.

“They trained you, they prepared you and they know that you’re ready. We know that you’re ready. So, we’re looking forward to your tenure as chief.”

Rossi’s speech to the board sounded like he won an Academy Award as he gave thanks to everyone he could think of. When he thanked his family, he choked up a bit.

“When it comes to the family, you get choked up because of all of the sacrifices they make,” Rossi said after the meeting. “There is so much that they have to deal with. You get called out at 2 in the morning.

“I’ve been on the job for 18 years and moved my way up the ranks. It’s a great department, great village and I’ve gotten great support from the board, the mayor and the residents and I couldn’t ask for a better place to be.”

Rossi grew up in Tinley Park and attended Andrew High School. He has attended Eastern Illinois University, received a Master of Science degree from nearby Lewis University and graduated from the Northwestern School of Police Staff and Command.

As Pekau pointed out in the meeting, Rossi caddied at Crystal Tree Country Club in Orland Park as a teenager.

Rossi joined the Orland Park Police Department at a patrol officer and a bike patrol officer.

His former bosses, Mitchell and Tim McCarthy, were on hand for the ceremony as were dozens of Orland Park police personnel, who crowded Village Hall.

Pekau, who never misses an opportunity to brag about the department, lauded the police at the meeting.

“Chief Rossi coming through the department from the very beginning is a reflection on all of you and what a great department that we have from top to bottom,” Pekau said. "We can develop our own leaders and we do throughout the department. We have the best department in the state of Illinois, and that’s because of you and it’s because of the leadership.”

Trustee Sean Kampas was also eager to praise the department and Rossi.

“It’s been a distinct pleasure to learn about the operations of a world-class police department that has been built on a culture of excellence,” he said, “It’s especially fitting that the torch of leadership be passed to someone who is as intimately involved in the continuous improvement of the department as you have been over your many years of service.

“In our individual conversations with Chief Mitchell and Chief McCarthy and the discussions with the women and men of the department, I have no doubt that you demonstrate expert competency as well as a high degree of passion for the officers and the staff of the department, the security of our businesses and the safety of our residents.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0