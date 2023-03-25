The Orland Park Police Department has again received a Tier 2 Accreditation Status through the Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Program administered by the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police.

It is one of 20 police departments in the state with the certification.

In 2015, the department moved up to the Tier 2, the highest ILEAP Status, and has been reaccredited twice.

"This is a testament to the outstanding men and women who serve the Orland Park community on a daily basis," Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau said in a statement. "Congratulations to Chief Eric Rossi, Deputy Chief Brian West, Commander Ken Rosinski, Lt. David Ziolkowski and the entire department for a job well done."

An independent team representing the chiefs' association spent three days with the Orland Park Police Department reviewing and examining its policies, procedures, management, operations and support services.

"This statewide accreditation affirms what we already knew — that the Orland Park Police Department is among the best in Illinois," Pekau said. "The Orland Park Police Department is a professional, dedicated, well-trained police force of which we are all very proud."

During the three day on-site assessment, the assessing chiefs from other departments used nearly 180 ILEAP standards to determine whether Orland Park met the program's highest level of accreditation standards. The assessors reviewed more than 1,000 Orland Park Police Department documents to establish proof of compliance.

"The independent assessors gave much credit to Orland Park Police Lt. David Ziolkowski, who ensured that all 180 policies reflected the highest and best standards in law enforcement and to all members of the department who ensure on a daily basis that the policies are faithfully carried out," Police Chief Rossi said in a statement.