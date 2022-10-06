Orland Park police to add the weight of the ATF in fight against gun crimes

Officials from the Orland Park Police Department and members of the village board have had a common complaint in recent years.

They are frustrated because they feel that Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx is lenient on serious crime offenders and that many should be in jail rather than in the streets.

They are frustrated that some of those criminals come to suburbs such as Orland Park to commit crimes and some bring some dangerous weapons to town.

They are also frustrated that when the Orland cops make arrests, the offenders are put back in the street quickly even if they have prior felonies.

In an effort to alleviate some of that frustration, the Orland Park Police Department will tag team with the with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in what officials are calling a “one-of-a-kind” five-year agreement.

Two Orland Park officers will become official Task Force Officers under the ATF and will remain stationed in Orland Park to combat crime within the village.

Should the crimes involve a firearm, the TFOs will be authorized to charge the offenders under federal statute.

The board unanimously voted for this agreement at its Sept. 19 meeting.

“Under federal statute, those in violation of the law will be subject to more stringent penalties than if they were charged by the State of Illinois or Cook County,” said Orland Park Police Chief Eric Rossi in a news release.

Officials said that in 2021, the Orland Park cops recovered 61 illegally possessed guns, leading to 74 arrests. Through mid-September, police have recovered 101 guns this year, with 83 arrests.

“We see it every week,” Trustee Brian Riordan said of the arrests before voting. “This program is great because it’s something we will have right here in Orland Park.”

Added Trustee Michael Milani: “This agreement gives our police department and our officers the ability to follow through on these firearms incidents and to make sure these offenders get charged under federal statutes.

“With Cook County’s catch-and-release program, this is a great step in the right direction.”

The two designated officers will have the option to use ATF resources for investigation of firearm trafficking and will be able to conduct longer term operations.

“A vast majority of those arrested by the Orland Park Police Department due to violation of gun laws are convicted felons with prior arrests for unlawful use of a weapon,” Rossi said in a news release. “Many are found to be out on bond for similar charges.

"Unfortunately, we have grown accustomed to seeing our efforts wasted as offenders are released on little to no bond for their crimes.”

Rossi is also concerned about the state’s SAFE-T act, which is scheduled to kick in on Jan. 1.

“The upcoming SAFE-T act provision eliminating cash bond will only make matters worse,” Rossi said. “Our hope is to keep more illegally possessed guns out of Orland Park by keeping the offenders who choose to bring them here in prison.”

Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau, who constantly speaks out about the leniency on crime and the safety of residents, said that this partnership won’t stop every gun or every criminal from coming to town, but it can be effective.

“Cook County, under Kim Foxx, has shown no interest in keeping us safe,” he said at the meeting. “The governor and a majority of the state legislators have not demonstrated that they have an interest in keeping us safe. President Biden and Cook and DuPage County representatives have shown no interest in keeping us safe.

“The staff, the board and I will not take this lying down. We are going to do everything we can to keep you safe because that is our most important job. For this reason, our team creatively found a way to work around Kim Foxx, the SAFE-T Act and our tone-deaf representation.”