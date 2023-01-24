Orland sets referendum to give mayor, trustees more power

Here is a referendum item that officials are hoping will get "no" votes.

Usually when a governing body puts something on a referendum, it is trying to convince voters to say "yes." That’s not going to be the case here.

The Village of Orland Park Board of Trustees and Mayor Keith Pekau are ready for a change in their power structure.

And the board is hoping the public agrees.

The village voted unanimously on Jan. 16 to put a proposal on the April 4 ballot that will read: “Shall the Village of Orland Park retain the managerial form of government?”

The board members are ready for a change and are calling on the public to vote “no.”

The board is concerned that the longtime setup of the managerial form gives too much power to the village manager, a non-elected position. Board members said that since they are elected by the people, they should have the overall say in critical decisions.

The ordinance says that the village manager “has final decision-making authority in key areas, acts as administrative and executive head of the village government for key purposes and is responsible to appoint and remove all officers not required to be elected.”

The document also said that the mayor and trustees “find that it is in the best interest of the village to be presented the opportunity, by referendum, to abandon the current managerial form of government and return to a trustee-village form of government, restoring key executive and administrative authority in the elected president and trustees of the Village of Orland Park.”

When Pekau was elected mayor for the first time in 2017, he was at odds with then-Village Manager Joe La Margo. After back-and-forth drama between the two, La Margo resigned in 2019 and in 2020 sued Pekau and the village, charging they defamed him. The lawsuit is ongoing.

(La Margo is village manager in Niles after spending two years in the same capacity in Portage, Mich.)

“When I was elected mayor, I thought the responsibilities belonged to the mayor, who is elected and accountable to the people,” Pekau said. “One trustee actually said to me ‘you have no authority here — you are only here to cut ribbons.'

“I think that’s unacceptable.”

Pekau said in his early days at mayor, he was locked out of certain offices on direct order from the village manager, and he does not want to see that happen again in the future if board members are at odds with the manager.

Pekau was quick to point out that this has nothing to do with the performance of current village manager, George Koczwara.

“He works close with me and the board, and we have a great working relationship,” the mayor said. “I expect our relationship will not change if this is voted in.

“Unfortunately, as I found out the very hard way, village managers don’t always work with the board professionally.”

Trustee Michael Milani said Orland Park residents should know who makes the final decision.

“I have seen several things that have happened in the past, and it’s disturbing how (a village manager) could use his position of power to his advantage,” Milani said. “Elected officials should be directly accountable to the residents with key decisions.

“This ordinance is important, and we need to get the word out to exactly what this will mean.”

Trustee Cynthia Nelson Katsenes re-iterated that this is no reflection on Koczwara and wants to see this straightened out for future boards.

“We saw the other side of this,” she said. “We thought the mayor and the board had the power. It was really mixed up. I wholeheartedly support this.”