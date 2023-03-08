Ready for some sticker shock?

The Tinley Park Village Board has voted 5-1 to give residents a break and eliminate vehicle stickers, a practice that has been going on for more than 50 years.

Stickers have cost $10 for motorcycles, $25 for cars, $35 for small trucks and $55 for trucks over a ton.

Senior citizens were given a break and paid $1.50 for cars.

“While it doesn’t save each household a great deal of money, I think more important, this is simply the right thing to do,” Village Clerk Nancy O’Connor said of the vote taken Feb. 21. “It’s a fee that doesn’t necessarily make a huge difference to our village, especially with how it’s been reduced over the years. It’s the right thing to do at the right time.”

Officials said that in 2017, the village made more than $700,000 via the stickers. But that has melted to $309,000.

“There are a lot of reasons for that,” said Hannah Lipman, the assistant village manager. “We have more seniors and we are selling them at a a discount.

“Also, some people are just not buying them. Unfortunately, residents just aren’t necessarily paying their fair share across the board.”

Stickers will be offered for free for those who want one in their window so they don’t get ticketed in other communities.

“The village is doing well and if you look at all of the revenue that’s coming in and all of the different cost savings that our staff has come up with, it would be ludicrous not to cancel the sticker,” Mayor Michael Glotz said.

Not everyone was on board.

During the committee of the whole meeting before the regular board meeting, Trustee Diane Galante argued that if there is a potential of the village making $1 million a year by selling the stickers, the program should not be dropped.

She also pointed out that the village will tax residents in other ways to make up for the shortfall.

O’Connor vehemently denied that the cost will hit residents in another area.

Lipman said that the money from stickers goes into the village’s Pavement Maintenance Program. She said that the PMP recently restructured its engineering needs and are using in-house engineers rather than third parties. That saves $200,000. Plus, it costs $75,000 to administer the sticker process, so there will be savings there. She said there is additional revenue from new development and businesses that have come to town.

“We’re not worried, by any means that we will be unable to make up for this revenue source,” she said. “Our revenue remains strong.”

Board members also said the Tinley Park Police Department should spend more time keeping residents safe rather than busting people for not having stickers.

“We still enforce it but only on public property,” Police Chief Matt Walsh said. “We can’t go onto your driveway and look to see if you have a sticker. We can’t go into apartment complexes unless we have an agreement with them. The enforcement is difficult. We rely on good citizens paying for their stickers and that has gone down.”

Galante voted against the board taking the proposal to the regular board meeting, where she then asked for a motion to table the decision.

After that motion died for lack of a second, Galante was the only no vote on the elimination of the stickers.

O’Connor was happy to see this come to fruition.

“When I took office, this was one of the first things that (Deputy Village Clerk Laura Godette) and I talked about,” O’Connor said. “I would be remiss not to state that part of my thought process came from the former clerk (Kristin Therion) because I know she was very, very much in favor of just eliminating this ordinance as well.

“I’m happy that I’ve been able to carry that forward for her.”