In his first two years as congressman for the 6th District, Sean Casten found hosting town hall meetings to be valuable in reaching and learning from his constituents.

He has done them about once a month via phone for those who can't get out as well as in-person.

“Before Donald Trump’s first impeachment, we did a town hall just on how the impeachment process works and constitutionally what that means and what the data is,” Casten said. “It was pretty controversial, but it was important to have that conversation.

“When the inflation started going off, we did a town hall on what was going on and what we were watching with the economy. We did one on red-lining and the segregation of neighborhoods in Chicago. We can go on and on.”

Casten was sworn in for a second term in January after defeating Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau in the November election and the game has changed.

Redistricting has put many new communities, including a big chunk of Orland Park and a part of Tinley Park, under Casten's watch.

But that hasn't changed anything about the town halls, withhis next one scheduled for 7 p.m. March 16 at the Orland Park Public Library, 14921 Ravinia Ave.

Casten has also hit the ground running by setting up meetings with mayors in his various new towns to discuss their wants and needs.

But he appreciates being face-to-face with the public as well. He hosted an in-person town hall in LaGrange Jan. 21 and a phone-in meeting Feb. 15.

“What I found in these town halls that is really useful is talking about general interest in what is going on in D.C. and deep dives that warrant more than just an answer to a question,” he said.

“If folks would say ‘I would love to sit in a room for an hour and talk about something’ let us know.”

The meetings have drawn interest.

“The one in LaGrange had 150 people show up, which is just great,” Casten said. “We did a telephone town hall and had 6,000 people on that one. The good news with the telephone town hall is you can talk to more people and the bad news is that it always feels more like a conversation when you are in-person and it’s more like a lecture when you are on the phones.”

Occasionally the meetings heat up, but Casten tries to keep things civil, even when discussing controversial matters.

“One of the things I believe is when you have issue that is politically controversial that politicians are advised not to talk about, you should do a town hall on it,” he said. “People are respectful if they are in a room.

“I’m not going to disguise my opinions, but I want to make sure we’re all dealing with the same set of facts. I’ve found that really useful.”

It’s likely that the Orland Park meeting will be more of a getting acquainted session, but he’s bracing for anything.

Officials from South Suburban communities that were served for many years by Bobby Rush have publicly complained that he did not serve them well and that he was more interested in helping out Chicago residents.

Casten hopes to reverse the trend and will be mindful of this area’s needs once he gathers the information from the mayor and the public.

“When we get the needs for those communities understood, we’ll be in a position to advocate for them.”

He said a lot of the legislation recently passed may not necessarily have the South Suburbs in mind, but he can steer new legislation to benefit the area.

“We have just announced $15 million of projects that were funded through the end-of-the-year appropriations bills on a whole lot of community development,” he said. “It’s things like expanding a YMCA and providing help for domestic violence housing communities.

“That was all in the old district, but we have managed to keep those rules in the House rules and going forward to next year, we’ll have the ability to steer those resources out to the South Suburbs.”