Help available as ComEd rate hikes kick in

ComEd has raised rates customers will pay for electric service, with the increase showing up on their July statements.

“We want to make sure Orland Park residents and businesses are aware of the increase prior to receiving their bills from ComEd in July featuring the higher rates,” Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau said in a statement. “Those on fixed incomes can take advantage of payment assistance options available on the ComEd website or by phone.”

ComEd annualized electric rates for the June 2022-May 2023 period are 9.78 cents/KwH for residential customers and 9.88 cents/KwH for commercial customers. That's up from 7.81 cents/KwH and 7.87 cents/KwH, respectively, from June 2021-May 2022.

“This represents a 25% across-the-board increase in rates,” David Hoover, executive director of the Northern Illinois Municipal Electric Collaborative, said in a news release. “Because we generate more power with natural gas than any other commodity, electric rates are highly correlated to natural gas pricing. The Ukraine situation has heightened the demand for natural gas in the U.S. Natural gas pricing is currently at a 14-year high.

“Additionally, oil and gas producers in the U.S. have not increased production in line with the jump in demand. Hence, natural gas and electric pricing are much higher than a year ago,” explained Hoover.

Those in need of financial assistance can access resources at Payment Assistance at www.comed.com/MyAccount/CustomerSupport/Pages/PaymentAssistance.aspx. For more information, visit comed.com or call 1-800-EDISON-1 (1-800-334-7661).

