Hikes, bird watching, seniors events and other things to do

Native plant sale

Sag Moraine Native Plant Community, a nonprofit dedicated to the education about and advocacy for native plants to restore pollinators, birds and butterflies, is hosting a native plant sale through March 1. The plant packages, available in four designs that bloom from spring to fall, range from $80-$115. Order at sagmoraine.org with pickup from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 4 at Moraine Valley Community College, 9000 W. College Pkwy., Palos Hills.

'The Way We Worked'

“The Way We Worked: A Traveling Exhibition from the Smithsonian Institution” will be on display through May 8 at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays. The exhibit focuses on the work Americans and immigrants did in the 20th Century to build the country. The free exhibit open to all ages includes display panels, photos, audio, video and children’s activities. Most of the materials come from the National Archives, but local contributions include photos of the women who worked at Joliet Iron Works when it was in operation from the late 1800s to the early 1900s. Visit ReconnectWithNature.org.

Photo hike

Hike around Swallow Cliff, Calumet-Sag Road, west of LaGrange Road, near Palos Park, and to Teason’s Woods at 9 a.m. Feb. 22 and hone your winter photography skills. Register for this free program open to all ages at 312-533-5751.

Addiction support

The HERO (Heroin Epidemic Relief Organization) hosts its weekly open meetings for addiction support from 7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 22 and every Tuesday at Lincolnway Christian Church 690 E. Illinois Hwy., New Lenox. Call 708-557-8394.

Native plantings

The Forest Preserve District of Will County hosts a Lunch & Learn Zoom webinar on native planting in the spring from noon-1 p.m. Feb. 24. Learn the species to plant in the spring for a summer of color and life. Register for the free program open to all ages at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Birding 2.0

Join a Forest Preserve District of Cook County naturalist to learn about how to identify birds with tips, tricks and hints when looking in a free Zoom presentation at 6 p.m. Feb. 24. Register at https://2022beabetterbiRoader2.eventbrite.com.

Rolling on the river

Will County Works: On the River is a Zoom webinar set for 6:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 24. Join the Forest Preserve District of Will County for a look at the barge and maritime operations along Illinois waterways. Mike Blasek, general manager of Illinois Marine Towing, will discuss the history of the barge industry and his involvement in it. The webinar is being offered in conjunction with “The Way We Worked” exhibition at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville. Register for the program open to those 13 and older at ReconnectWithNature.org..

Watch the Birkie

The American Birkebeiner is the largest Nordic ski race in the U.S. Watch the race live while visiting the exhibits at Sagawau Environmental Learning Center, 12545 W. 111th St., Lemont, at 9 a.m. Feb. 26. The free program is open to all ages. Call 630-257-2045

Seasonal pop-up

Let nature be your guide at a pop-up activity at 10 a.m. Feb. 26 at the Little Red Schoolhouse Nature Center, 9800 Willow Springs Road, Willow Springs. A Forest Preserve District of Cook County naturalist will lead a free activity for visitors of all ages depending on weather conditions. 708-839-6897 or littlered.schoolhouse@cookcountyil.gov

Woodpecker walk

Learn about Illinois woodpeckers and look for sights and sounds of our hard-headed friends on a walk at 9 a.m. Feb. 27 at the Little Red Schoolhouse Nature Center, 9800 Willow Springs Road, Willow Springs. Register for the free program open to all ages at 708-839-6897. Visit littlered.schoolhouse@cookcountyil.gov.

Snakes alive

In honor of St. Patrick's Day, Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville will host a Wonderkids – Snakes program at 10-11:30 a.m. March 1. The Forest Preserve District will explore the snakes that call Will County home, including snake facts, singing, story time, a hike and a craft. Register for the free program open to kids 2-5 by Feb. 27 at 815-886-1467 or ReconnectWithNature.org.

Addiction support

The HERO (Heroin Epidemic Relief Organization) hosts its weekly open meetings for addiction support from 7-8:30 p.m. March 1 and every Tuesday at Lincolnway Christian Church 690 E. Illinois Hwy., New Lenox. Call 708-557-8394.

Woods women

The Forest Preserve District of Will County will explore Women in the Woods in a Zoom Webinar at 6-7 p.m. March 3. Discover the positive effect women have had on nature throughout history and how our daughters and granddaughter can become the most emboldened and wild generations yet. Register for the free program open to all ages by March 3 at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Birding tips

The Forest Preserve District of Will County hosts a Zoom webinar on Birding in the Preserves at 7-8 p.m. March 3. Learn about birds and birding on this virtual hike featuring one of Will County’s forest preserves. Register for the free program open to all ages by March 3 at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Support for widowed

The Southwest Suburban Widows/Widowers Social Club meets from 6:30-9:30 p.m. the first Friday of each month. The next meeting is March 4. The club meets at the Harald Viking Lodge, 6730 175th St., Tinley Park. The club offers support to the widowed of all faiths and ages. Activities include restaurant outings, trips, discussions and meetings. For more information, call Elaine Buck at 708-429-9528 or Bill Dolehide at 708-342-6820.

Iron works tour

Take a tour of the Joliet Iron Works from 1-2:30 p.m. March 5 at the Joliet Iron Works Historic Site, Joliet. Explore the stone foundation of Joliet’s once-thriving industrial plant. A naturalist will share stories of the men and machines that worked at the site 100 years ago. Register for the free program open to those 16 and older by March 4 at 815-886-1467 or ReconnectWithNature.org.

Agriculture history

The Will County Works continues with a Zoom webinar on agriculture at 630-7:30 p.m. March 10. This webinar takes a look how the shift from rural to suburban has affected agriculture in Will County. Dakota Cowger, Agriculture in the Classroom coordinator for the Will County Farm Bureau, will present the program. His family has been farming in Will County since the mid-1800s. This program is being offered in conjunction with “The Way We Worked” exhibition at Isle a la Cache Museum through May 8. Register for the free program open to those 16 and older at ReconnectWithNature.org.

St. PAW-trick's

Celebrate St. PAW-trick’s Day from 10 a.m.-noon March 12 at Lower Rock Run Preserve – McClintock Road Access, Joliet. The Forest Preserve District of Will County hosts a themed party for you and your pup. Bring your pooch in its best green attire to hunt for a pot of gold. A 2022 dog park permit, which will be on sale, is required for all dogs attending. Register for the free program open to all ages by March 10 at 815-727-8700. or or ReconnectWithNature.org.

Shamrock Search

Mokena Park District is hosting a Shamrock Search from 11 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. March 12 at the Program Center, 10925 LaPorte Road, Mokena. Lucky the Leprechaun will leave shamrocks for children 3-8 to find. Fees is $15 for residents and $20.for nonresidents through Feb. 25 and increases through the registration deadline of March 7. Register online at www.mokenapark.com or call 708-390-2401 for more information.

Bingo Fest

Orland Township is hosting Bingo Fest from 6-9 p.m. March 26 at Elements Conference Center, 16235 S. LaGrange Road in Orland Park. The event, which will include dinner, live music, games and prizes, is open to those 21 and older. Tickets cost $30 and are available at orlandtownship.org, or Orland Township, 14807 S. Ravinia Ave., Orland Park. Proceeds benefit the Orland Township Scholarship Foundation, which awards scholarship funds to local students based on academic achievement and community service. Pandemic requirements of proof of vaccine and masking will will enforced. Visit orlandtownship.org.

Adult Egg Hunt

Mokena Park District is hosting an Adult Egg Hunt from 7-8:30 p.m. April 8 at Yunker Park, 10824 LaPorte Road, Mokena. Adults 21 and older will enjoy games, an Easter Egg Hunt and a light buffet. Fee is $30 for residents and $35 for nonresidents through March 11. It goes up through the registration deadline of March 25. Register online at www.mokenapark.com or call 708-390-2401 for more information.

Women's Work

Have a Living History Encounter – Women’s Work from, noon-3 p.m. March 13 at Isle a la Cache Museum. In honor of Women’s History Month, explore 18th-Century work and see how French women in Illinois Country labored at home and in businesses and grew their side hustles. Try your hand at a few household chores. This program is free and open to all ages. ReconnectWithNature.org

Irish in Will County

The Forest Preserve District of will County hosts a Lunch and Learn Zoom webinar on Irish in Will County’s Industries from: noon-1 p.m. March 16,. Learn about the Irish who drove local industries and helped develop the area by working on the canals and in the steel factories. Register for the free program open to those 16 and older at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Frogs of Will County

Learn about the Frogs of Will County in a Zoom Webinar from: 6-7 p.m. March 16, Learn the basics and the difference between frogs and toads. Meet some Will County frog species and discover their adaptations, habitats and times and places to hear the males calling. Register for the free program open to all ages at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Fairies and sprites

The Forest Preserve District of Will County hosts a Lunch and Learn Zoom webinar on Woodland Mythology from noon-1 p.m. March 17. Explore tales of fairies dancing along riverbanks and goblins sitting around fires. Discover different cultural myths for these magical creatures of the woodlands from all around the world so you won’t be tricked by your local bridge troll or miss out on a leprechaun’s pot of gold. Register for the free program open to all ages at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Volunteer Workday

Join the Forest Preserve District of Will County for a Volunteer Workday from 8 a.m.-noon March 19 at Keepataw Preserve, Lemont. Volunteers will cut, haul and possibly burn woody invasive species found in the preserve. Registration is required. Contact Emily Kenny, volunteer services supervisor, at 815-722-7364 or ekenny@fpdwc.org.

Working in prison

The Forest Preserve District hosts Will County Works – In Corrections at 2-3:30 p.m. March 19 at Isle a la Cache Museum. The program includes a lecture about Old Joliet Prison, which housed some of the state’s worst criminals from 1858 until it closed in 2002. Retired prison employees Mike Johnson and Ron Trujullo will provide historical information as well as their stories of working in the penitentiary. Register for the free program open to those 16 and older by March 17 at 815-886-1467 or ReconnectWithNature.org.

Youth soccer

Mokena and Manhattan Park Districts are offering a Youth Spring Recreational Soccer Leageu April 10–June 19. The league focuses on basic skills for the beginning and novice youth players age 4 to eighth grade. Team practices are held during the week, and games are on Sundays. Each team plays seven games at Willowview Park Soccer Fields in Mokena and Manhattan Park. Fees are $105 for residents and $125 for nonresidents age 4 through kindergarten and $110 for residents and $132 for nonresidents in grades 1-8 through March 31, when additional fees apply. Register online at www.mokenapark.com or call 708-390-2401 for more information.

Flashlight Egg Hunt

Mokena Park District is hosting a Flashlight Egg Hunt from 6:30-8 p.m. April 12 at Yunker Park, 10824 LaPorte Road, Mokena. Bring a flashlight to search for hidden eggs with prizes inside. If you find a Golden Egg, you’ll get a basket full of goodies. Fee for the hunt open to children 8–13 is $13 for residents and $15 for non residents through April 1. It goes up through the registration deadline of April 8. Register at www.mokenapark.com or call 708-390-2401 for more information.

Spring Gala

My Joyful Heart, a nonprofit Christian organization that provides children with the basics — clothing, school supplies, toiletries — is hosting its Spring Gala at 6 p.m. April 23 at Silver Lake Country Club in Orland Park. Tickets for the event, which includes dinner and the music of Grace and John, cost $50 each and are on sale through April 16. To buy them or for more information, visit www.myjoyfulheart.org.

