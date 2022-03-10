Hikes, bird watching, youth soccer and more things to do in the Southland

Things to do worked A photo of young women delivering ice around 1918 is part of an exhibit on how the U.S. worked in the 20th Century at Isle a la Cache Museum, …

'The Way We Worked'

“The Way We Worked: A Traveling Exhibition from the Smithsonian Institution” will be on display through May 8 at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays. The exhibit focuses on the work Americans and immigrants did in the 20th Century to build the country. The free exhibit open to all ages includes display panels, photos, audio, video and children’s activities. Most of the materials come from the National Archives, but local contributions include photos of the women who worked at Joliet Iron Works when it was in operation from the late 1800s to the early 1900s. Visit ReconnectWithNature.org.

Things to do 95 challenge Hit the Forest Preserve District of Will County's trails and walk, bike or run 95 miles through June 30 to mark the district’s 95th anniversary.

95 for 95

Celebrate the Forest Preserve District of Will County's 95th anniversary by taking the Spring Ninety-fiver Challenge. Walk, run or bike 95 miles through June 30. All 95 miles — in any combination of walking, biking and running — must be completed in the forest preserves. Use an app such as Runkeeper to record your miles and upload a screenshot off your mobile device of total miles once you have completed the challenge. Forms -- to be completed online or downloaded and submitted -- are available at ReconnectWithNature.org. All those who complete the quest will receive a small wallet with a zippered pouch with the new Forest Preserve District logo.

Agriculture history

The Will County Works continues with a Zoom webinar on agriculture at 630-7:30 p.m. March 10. This webinar takes a look how the shift from rural to suburban has affected agriculture in Will County. Dakota Cowger, Agriculture in the Classroom coordinator for the Will County Farm Bureau, will present the program. His family has been farming in Will County since the mid-1800s. This program is being offered in conjunction with “The Way We Worked” exhibition at Isle a la Cache Museum through May 8. Register for the free program open to those 16 and older at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Things to do St. Pawtricks Grab your pup’s best green garb and head for the Lower Rock Run Dog Park in Joliet on March 12 for the Forest Preserve District of Will County…

St. PAW-trick's

Celebrate St. PAW-trick’s Day from 10 a.m.-noon March 12 at Lower Rock Run Preserve – McClintock Road Access, Joliet. The Forest Preserve District of Will County hosts a themed party for you and your pup. Bring your pooch in its best green attire to hunt for a pot of gold. A 2022 dog park permit, which will be on sale, is required for all dogs attending. Register for the free program open to all ages by March 10 at 815-727-8700. or or ReconnectWithNature.org.

Shamrock Search

Mokena Park District is hosting a Shamrock Search from 11 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. March 12 at the Program Center, 10925 LaPorte Road, Mokena. Lucky the Leprechaun will leave shamrocks for children 3-8 to find. Fees is $15 for residents and $20.for nonresidents through Feb. 25 and increases through the registration deadline of March 7. Register online at www.mokenapark.com or call 708-390-2401 for more information.

Addiction support

The HERO (Heroin Epidemic Relief Organization) hosts its weekly open meetings for addiction support from 7-8:30 p.m. March 15 and every Tuesday at Lincolnway Christian Church 690 E. Illinois Hwy., New Lenox. Call 708-557-8394.

Bingo Fest

Orland Township is hosting Bingo Fest from 6-9 p.m. March 26 at Elements Conference Center, 16235 S. LaGrange Road in Orland Park. The event, which will include dinner, live music, games and prizes, is open to those 21 and older. Tickets cost $30 and are available at orlandtownship.org, or Orland Township, 14807 S. Ravinia Ave., Orland Park. Proceeds benefit the Orland Township Scholarship Foundation, which awards scholarship funds to local students based on academic achievement and community service. Pandemic requirements of proof of vaccine and masking will will enforced. Visit orlandtownship.org.

Quarry work

Will County Works – In Quarries is a Zoom webinar at: 6:30-7:30 p.m. March 31. Donald G. Mikulic, who was a senior paleontologist at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and is curator at Weis Earth Science Museum in Menasha, Wis., hosts this look at quarrying, which helped build the region. This webinar is one in a series that highlights industries that have shaped Will County offered in conjunction with “The Way We Worked” exhibition at Isle a la Cache Museum. Register for the free program open to those 16 and older at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Be a voyageur

See whether you have what it takes to be a voyageur in the Vocation – Voyageur program at 3-4:30 p.m. April 1 at Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. In the 18th century, French fur traders paddled down to Illinois Country in hopes of making it big. Complete all the tasks with the help of museum staff to become a voyageur for the day. Register for the free program for kids 8-12 by March 30 at ReconnectWithNature.org or 815-886-1467.

Support for widowed

The Southwest Suburban Widows/Widowers Social Club meets from 6:30-9:30 p.m. the first Friday of each month. The next meeting is April 1. The club meets at the Harald Viking Lodge, 6730 175th St., Tinley Park. The club offers support to the widowed of all faiths and ages. Activities include restaurant outings, trips, discussions and meetings. For more information, call Elaine Buck at 708-429-9528 or Bill Dolehide at 708-342-6820.

Things to do, 5-mile walk Take a 5-mile hike on the Centennial/Veterans Memorial Trail at 10 a.m. April 2.

5-mile walk

Going The Distance, a 5-mile walk, kicks off at 10 a.m. April 2 at the Centennial Trail – Schneider’s Passage, on 135th Street in Romeoville. Join this fun walk whether you plan to do the Forest Preserve District of Will County's 95-mile challenge. Additional parking is available nearby at Isle a la Cache Museum, 501 E. Romeo Road (135th Street). Centennial Trail is paved and stroller friendly. For more information of the free program open to all ages, call 815-727-8700.

Adult Egg Hunt

Mokena Park District is hosting an Adult Egg Hunt from 7-8:30 p.m. April 8 at Yunker Park, 10824 LaPorte Road, Mokena. Adults 21 and older will enjoy games, an Easter Egg Hunt and a light buffet. Fee is $30 for residents and $35 for nonresidents through March 11. It goes up through the registration deadline of March 25. Register online at www.mokenapark.com or call 708-390-2401 for more information.

Women's Work

Have a Living History Encounter – Women’s Work from, noon-3 p.m. March 13 at Isle a la Cache Museum. In honor of Women’s History Month, explore 18th-Century work and see how French women in Illinois Country labored at home and in businesses and grew their side hustles. Try your hand at a few household chores. This program is free and open to all ages. ReconnectWithNature.org

Irish in Will County

The Forest Preserve District of will County hosts a Lunch and Learn Zoom webinar on Irish in Will County’s Industries from: noon-1 p.m. March 16. Learn about the Irish who drove local industries and helped develop the area by working on the canals and in the steel factories. Register for the free program open to those 16 and older at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Things to do frogs Learn the basic facts about frogs in a Frogs of Will County Zoom webinar at 6 p.m. March 16.

Frogs of Will County

Learn about the Frogs of Will County in a Zoom Webinar from: 6-7 p.m. March 16, Learn the basics and the difference between frogs and toads. Meet some Will County frog species and discover their adaptations, habitats and times and places to hear the males calling. Register for the free program open to all ages at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Fairies and sprites

The Forest Preserve District of Will County hosts a Lunch and Learn Zoom webinar on Woodland Mythology from noon-1 p.m. March 17. Explore tales of fairies dancing along riverbanks and goblins sitting around fires. Discover different cultural myths for these magical creatures of the woodlands from all around the world so you won’t be tricked by your local bridge troll or miss out on a leprechaun’s pot of gold. Register for the free program open to all ages at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Kids' improv

Orland Park Kids Improvable will perform at 6-7 p.m. March 18 at the Cultural Center, 14760 Park Lane, Orland Park. Under the direction of Bryan Riess and Tina Cucci-Fischer, children age 11-18 will provide off-the-cuff family fun. The program will be offered April 22 and May 20 as well. Admission is $5 at the door. Visit www.orlandpark.org/departments/recreation-parks/theatre/improv

Volunteer Workday

Join the Forest Preserve District of Will County for a Volunteer Workday from 8 a.m.-noon March 19 at Keepataw Preserve, Lemont. Volunteers will cut, haul and possibly burn woody invasive species found in the preserve. Registration is required. Contact Emily Kenny, volunteer services supervisor, at 815-722-7364 or ekenny@fpdwc.org.

Working in prison

The Forest Preserve District hosts Will County Works – In Corrections at 2-3:30 p.m. March 19 at Isle a la Cache Museum. The program includes a lecture about Old Joliet Prison, which housed some of the state’s worst criminals from 1858 until it closed in 2002. Retired prison employees Mike Johnson and Ron Trujullo will provide historical information as well as their stories of working in the penitentiary. Register for the free program open to those 16 and older by March 17 at 815-886-1467 or ReconnectWithNature.org.

Things to do longhouse Explore the Native American longhouse as been refurbished at Isle a la Cache Museum.

Meet the museum

Explore the campus at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. the fourth Saturday of the month March 26-Dec. 24. Have you ever wondered what’s going on in the Forest Preserve District of Will County's 18th Century Traders Cabin or wanted to peek inside the Native American longhouse? This is your chance to explore all the buildings at 501 E. Romeo Road (135th St.) and learn about the French fur traders and Potawatomi who once called this area home. Drop in for this free, self-guided exploration open to all ages during normal operating hours. ReconnectWithNature.org.

Bingo fundraiser

The Homer Glen Junior Women's Club hosts its 7th annual Take a Chance for a Change bingo fundraiser April 2 at Lockport Moose Lodge 1557, 118 E. 10th St., Lockport. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with bingo starting at 7 p.m. Food will be sold, and there will be a cash bar. A portion of proceeds benefit St. Coletta's and Feeding America. Must be at least 18 to play. Purchase tickets for a nonrefundable $30 donation, at hgjwcbingo2022.eventbrite.com. For more information, contact Colleen at: cegaskin@yahoo.com or visit www.HomerGlenJuniors.org.

Busy beavers

Celebrate National Beaver Day with the Forest Preserve District of Will County with a Zoom webinar from 6-6:30 p.m. April 7. Learn all about North America’s largest rodent and the very important connection this species has to Illinois Country. Register for the free program open to those 10 and older at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Go birding

Join the Forest Preserve District of Will County for a Birding the Preserves webinar at 7-8 p.m. April 7. Take a virtual hike through a select preserve focused on birds that can be seen there, Learn how to get to the featured preserve and trail to take to find birds. Register for the free webinar open to all ages at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Doggie egg hunt

Celebrate Spring with an egg hunt for our four-legged friends from 10:30 a.m.-noon April 9 at the Canine Campus, 18200 84th Ave., Tinley Park. Events include a hunt for a golden egg, an Easter Bonnet contest, crafts, raffles and a spring-themed photo area. Times for the egg hunts, when dogs must be leashed, are 10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Visit www.tinleyparkdistrict.org/calendar-of-events.

Easter Bunny photos

Grab your camera for photos with the Easter Bunny from noon-3 p.m. April 10 at the Oak Park Avenue Train Station, 6700 South St., Tinley Park. www.inleypark.org.or 708-444-5678

Youth soccer

Mokena and Manhattan Park Districts are offering a Youth Spring Recreational Soccer League April 10–June 19. The league focuses on basic skills for the beginning and novice youth players age 4 to eighth grade. Team practices are held during the week, and games are on Sundays. Each team plays seven games at Willowview Park Soccer Fields in Mokena and Manhattan Park. Fees are $105 for residents and $125 for nonresidents age 4 through kindergarten and $110 for residents and $132 for nonresidents in grades 1-8 through March 17, when additional fees apply. Register online at www.mokenapark.com or call 708-390-2401 for more information.

Flashlight Egg Hunt

Mokena Park District is hosting a Flashlight Egg Hunt from 6:30-8 p.m. April 12 at Yunker Park, 10824 LaPorte Road, Mokena. Bring a flashlight to search for hidden eggs with prizes inside. If you find a Golden Egg, you’ll get a basket full of goodies. Fee for the hunt open to children 8–13 is $13 for residents and $15 for nonresidents through April 1. It goes up through the registration deadline of April 8. Register at www.mokenapark.com or call 708-390-2401 for more information.

Kids' improv

Orland Park Kids Improvable will perform at 6-7 p.m. April 22 at the Cultural Center, 14760 Park Lane, Orland Park. Under the direction of Bryan Riess and Tina Cucci-Fischer, children age 11-18 will provide off-the-cuff family fun. The program will be offered May 20 as well. Admission is $5 at the door. Visit www.orlandpark.org/departments/recreation-parks/theatre/improv

Ferret fest

The Greater Chicago Ferret Association is inviting all ferrets and their folks to Woozlefest from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., April 23 at American Legion Post 18, 15052 Archer Ave., Lockport. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. The event will include tube races, paper bag escape, a kissing contest, a costume contest, ferret blessing and Mini & Moose. There also will be companion ferret judging, ear cleaning, nail clipping, raffles, sales tables and snacks. Admission is free for members and $5 for nonmembers.Visit www.gcfa.com/events.

Spring Gala

My Joyful Heart, a nonprofit Christian organization that provides children with the basics — clothing, school supplies, toiletries — is hosting its Spring Gala at 6 p.m. April 23 at Silver Lake Country Club in Orland Park. Tickets for the event, which includes dinner and the music of Grace and John, cost $50 each and are on sale through April 16. To buy them or for more information, visit www.myjoyfulheart.org.

'Superheroes Unite'

Kidz Theater presents "Superheroes Unite" April 23 and 24 at the Tinley Park Performing Arts Center, 16801 S. 80th Ave., Tinley Park. The residents of Nova City need a patron superhero to save them from the clutches of the nefarious Col. Mustard and his sidekick, Hemlock. So they hold an audition. Performances are at 6 p..m. April 23 and 3 p.m. April 24. Tickets cost $8 and go on sale two weeks in advance. www.tinleyparkdistrict.org/calendar-of-events

Kids' improv

Orland Park Kids Improvable will perform at 6-7 p.m. May 20 at the Cultural Center, 14760 Park Lane, Orland Park. Under the direction of Bryan Riess and Tina Cucci-Fischer, children age 11-18 will provide off-the-cuff family fun. Admission is $5 at the door. Visit www.orlandpark.org/departments/recreation-parks/theatre/improv

