Hikes, museum tours, youth soccer and more things to do in the Southland

'The Way We Worked'

“The Way We Worked: A Traveling Exhibition from the Smithsonian Institution” will be on display through May 8 at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays. The exhibit focuses on the work Americans and immigrants did in the 20th Century to build the country. The free exhibit open to all ages includes display panels, photos, audio, video and children’s activities. Most of the materials come from the National Archives, but local contributions include photos of the women who worked at Joliet Iron Works when it was in operation from the late 1800s to the early 1900s. Visit ReconnectWithNature.org.

Things to do 95 challenge Hit the Forest Preserve District of Will County's trails and walk, bike or run 95 miles through June 30 to mark the district’s 95th anniversary.

95 for 95

Celebrate the Forest Preserve District of Will County's 95th anniversary by taking the Spring Ninety-fiver Challenge. Walk, run or bike 95 miles through June 30. All 95 miles — in any combination of walking, biking and running — must be completed in the forest preserves. Use an app such as Runkeeper to record your miles and upload a screenshot off your mobile device of total miles once you have completed the challenge. Forms -- to be completed online or downloaded and submitted -- are available at ReconnectWithNature.org. All those who complete the quest will receive a small wallet with a zippered pouch with the new Forest Preserve District logo.

Fitness hike

Get fit with a 4-mile hike in Teason's Woods at 9 a.m. March 26. The faster paced hike with no stopping will cover the preserve at Willow Springs Road, south of Calumet Sag Road/Route 83 near Palos Park. Registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/twhike. For more information, visit fpdcc.com.

Things to do longhouse Explore the Native American longhouse as been refurbished at Isle a la Cache Museum.

Meet the museum

Explore the campus at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. the fourth Saturday of the month March 26-Dec. 24. Have you ever wondered what’s going on in the Forest Preserve District of Will County's 18th Century Traders Cabin or wanted to peek inside the Native American longhouse? This is your chance to explore all the buildings at 501 E. Romeo Road (135th St.) and learn about the French fur traders and Potawatomi who once called this area home. Drop in for this free, self-guided exploration open to all ages during normal operating hours. ReconnectWithNature.org.

Bingo Fest

Orland Township is hosting Bingo Fest from 6-9 p.m. March 26 at Elements Conference Center, 16235 S. LaGrange Road in Orland Park. The event, which will include dinner, live music, games and prizes, is open to those 21 and older. Tickets cost $30 and are available at orlandtownship.org, or Orland Township, 14807 S. Ravinia Ave., Orland Park. Proceeds benefit the Orland Township Scholarship Foundation, which awards scholarship funds to local students based on academic achievement and community service. Pandemic requirements of proof of vaccine and masking will will enforced. Visit orlandtownship.org.

Addiction support

The HERO (Heroin Epidemic Relief Organization) hosts its weekly open meetings for addiction support from 7-8:30 p.m. March 29 and every Tuesday at Lincolnway Christian Church 690 E. Illinois Hwy., New Lenox. Call 708-557-8394.

Scholarships available

The Orland Township Scholarship Foundation is accepting applications for its scholarship program through March 31. Local students graduating high school in 2022 and heading to college, trade school or vocational school full time are eligible. Since it was begun in 1998, the program has given 333 scholarships, totaling $274,000. Awards are based on leadership skills; community service; academic focus; extracurricular activities; recommendations from school representatives, volunteer supervisors or employers; an assigned essay; and other information requested. Hardship is strongly considered for the grants. Applications are available at the Township office, 14807 S. Ravinia Ave., Orland Park, and at orlandtownship.org/scholarship-foundation. Completed applications must be postmarked or delivered to Orland Township by March 31. For more information visit orlandtownship.org or call 708-403-4222.

Quarry work

Will County Works – In Quarries is a Zoom webinar at: 6:30-7:30 p.m. March 31. Donald G. Mikulic, who was a senior paleontologist at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and is curator at Weis Earth Science Museum in Menasha, Wis., hosts this look at quarrying, which helped build the region. This webinar is one in a series that highlights industries that have shaped Will County offered in conjunction with “The Way We Worked” exhibition at Isle a la Cache Museum. Register for the free program open to those 16 and older at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Best Mom essay contest

Tell us in 50 words or less why your mom is the greatest mom in the world. First and second place winners receive a special prize for their mom sponsored by Massage Envy-Tinley Park and An English Garden-Tinley Park. Pick up the official entry form at the Bettenhausen Recreation Center, 8125 W 171st St, Tinley Park, beginning April 1. Deadline is April 30 with winners announced May 7. The contest is open to Tinley Park residents only in divisions of Pre-K and kindergarten, Grades 1 and 2 and Grades 3, 4 and 5. Visit www.tinleyparkdistrict.org or call 708-342-4200.

Be a voyageur

See whether you have what it takes to be a voyageur in the Vocation – Voyageur program at 3-4:30 p.m. April 1 at Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. In the 18th century, French fur traders paddled down to Illinois Country in hopes of making it big. Complete all the tasks with the help of museum staff to become a voyageur for the day. Register for the free program for kids 8-12 by March 30 at ReconnectWithNature.org or 815-886-1467.

Support for widowed

The Southwest Suburban Widows/Widowers Social Club meets from 6:30-9:30 p.m. the first Friday of each month. The next meeting is April 1. The club meets at the Harald Viking Lodge, 6730 175th St., Tinley Park. The club offers support to the widowed of all faiths and ages. Activities include restaurant outings, trips, discussions and meetings. For more information, call Elaine Buck at 708-429-9528 or Bill Dolehide at 708-342-6820.

'Maximillian'

"Maximilian: Saint of Auschwitz," a one-man production that tells the story of a Polish priest who stood up to Nazism, will be performed April 1-3 at Our Lady of the Woods Parish, 10731 W 131st St,, Orland Park. Leonardo Defilippis of St. Luke Productions portrays Maximilian Kolbe, the Polish priest who was canonized for enduring imprisonment and torture by Nazis, finally trading places with a married man under death sentence. The 90-minute production suitable for those 10 and older will be performed at 7 p.m. April 1, 2 and 7 p.m. April 2 and 3 p.m. April 3. Admission is a free-will offering, with $20 suggested for adults and $10 for students. .Visit ourladyofthewoods.org.

Things to do, 5-mile walk Take a 5-mile hike on the Centennial/Veterans Memorial Trail at 10 a.m. April 2.

5-mile walk

Going The Distance, a 5-mile walk, kicks off at 10 a.m. April 2 at the Centennial Trail – Schneider’s Passage, on 135th Street in Romeoville. Join this fun walk whether you plan to do the Forest Preserve District of Will County's 95-mile challenge. Additional parking is available nearby at Isle a la Cache Museum, 501 E. Romeo Road (135th Street). Centennial Trail is paved and stroller friendly. For more information of the free program open to all ages, call 815-727-8700.

Bingo fundraiser

The Homer Glen Junior Women's Club hosts its 7th annual Take a Chance for a Change bingo fundraiser April 2 at Lockport Moose Lodge 1557, 118 E. 10th St., Lockport. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with bingo starting at 7 p.m. Food will be sold, and there will be a cash bar. A portion of proceeds benefit St. Coletta's and Feeding America. Must be at least 18 to play. Purchase tickets for a nonrefundable $30 donation, at hgjwcbingo2022.eventbrite.com. For more information, contact Colleen at: cegaskin@yahoo.com or visit www.HomerGlenJuniors.org.

Young scientists

Ignite your child’s sense of wonder and curiosity as they become scientists at 10 a.m. April 6 at the Little Red Schoolhouse Nature Center, Willow Springs. Children age 4-5, accompanied by an adult, will explore, experiment and make discoveries in nature. Tools will be provided. Registration required. Call 708-839-6897.

Waterfowl watch

Peer through a spotting scope to watch for migratory waterfowl at 10 a.m. April 6 at McGinnins Slough, Orland Park. Register for the free program open to those 14 and older at 630-257-2045. For more information, visit fpdcc.com.

Travel fitness

Before you pack you bags for vacation, try the Fit to Travel program from 11 a.m.-noon Thursday beginning April 7 at Tinley Fitness, 8125 W. 171st, Tinley Park. The four-session program prepares participants for take-off and landing, to walk on uneven and unpredictable surfaces, board buses and trains, haul luggage and more. Fee is $36 for Tinley Fitness members and $50 for nonmembers. Register for Activity #112305 at webtrac.tpdistrict.org/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/search.html?module=AR&keyword=112305.

Busy beavers

Celebrate National Beaver Day with the Forest Preserve District of Will County with a Zoom webinar from 6-6:30 p.m. April 7. Learn all about North America’s largest rodent and the very important connection this species has to Illinois Country. Register for the free program open to those 10 and older at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Go birding

Join the Forest Preserve District of Will County for a Birding the Preserves webinar at 7-8 p.m. April 7. Take a virtual hike through a select preserve focused on birds that can be seen there, Learn how to get to the featured preserve and trail to take to find birds. Register for the free webinar open to all ages at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Adult Egg Hunt

Mokena Park District is hosting an Adult Egg Hunt from 7-8:30 p.m. April 8 at Yunker Park, 10824 LaPorte Road, Mokena. Adults 21 and older will enjoy games, an Easter Egg Hunt and a light buffet. Fee is $30 for residents and $35 for nonresidents through March 11. It goes up through the registration deadline of March 25. Register online at www.mokenapark.com or call 708-390-2401 for more information.

Flashlight egg hunt

Join the Easter Bunny in a Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt starting at 7:30 p.m. April 8 at the Community Park Baseball Fields, 8125 W 171st St., Tinley Park. Fee is $1 per child for residents and $2 per child for nonresidents. Those age 3-4 start at 7:30 p.m. and those age 5-8 at 7:40 p.m. Register at www.tinleyparkdistrict.org or at the recreation center.

Night out

Join a naturalist-led Nocturnal Nature Walk with Mother Nature setting the agenda from 7-9 p.m. April 8 at the Little Red Schoolhouse Nature Center, Willow Springs. Registration for the free program is required by calling 708-839-6897.

Fishing derby

Grab your rod and reel for a fishing derby at 8 a.m. April 9 at Papoose Lake, MCCarthy Road west of LaGrange Road, near Palos Park. Join the Village of Palos Park and the Forest Preserves of Cook County for the free family-fun day. Visit fpdcc.com.

Spring craft fair

The annual Spring Arts & Crafts Fair is set for 9 a.m.-2 p,m. April 9 at Bettenhausen Recreation Center, 8125 W 171st St., Tinley Park. Pick up spring and Easter decorations and gifts from crafters in the community. The event is free to shoppers. Visit www.tinleyparkdistrict.org/arts-and-craft-fair.

Doggie egg hunt

Celebrate Spring with an egg hunt for our four-legged friends from 10:30 a.m.-noon April 9 at the Canine Campus, 18200 84th Ave., Tinley Park. Events include a hunt for a golden egg, an Easter Bonnet contest, crafts, raffles and a spring-themed photo area. Times for the egg hunts, when dogs must be leashed, are 10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Visit www.tinleyparkdistrict.org/calendar-of-events.

Artists' reception

An artists' reception for the April exhibit will be held from 1:30-3 p.m April 9 at the Vogt Visual Arts Center, 17420 S 67th Court, Tinley Park. The center will feature the works of Forester Camera Club through April 30. Light refreshments will be served at the free reception. Visit www.tinleyparkdistrict.org/calendar-of-events.

Things to do iron works The Joliet Iron Works will be explored in the Forest Preserve District of Will County Steel and Stone webinar April 10.

Steel and Stone

The Forest Preserve District of Will County hosts a Lunch and Learn Zoom webinar on Steel and Stone from noon-12:45 p.m. April 10. Learn about the relics of the steel mills and stone quarries throughout the forest preserves. Hear the stories of the backbreaking work to build the I&M Canal, the blistering heat of the Joliet Iron Works and the genius of the Riverview Farmstead masonry. Register for the free program for those 16 and older at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Easter Bunny photos

Grab your camera for photos with the Easter Bunny from noon-3 p.m. April 10 at the Oak Park Avenue Train Station, 6700 South St., Tinley Park. www.inleypark.org.or 708-444-5678

Youth soccer

Mokena and Manhattan Park Districts are offering a Youth Spring Recreational Soccer League April 10–June 19. The league focuses on basic skills for the beginning and novice youth players age 4 to eighth grade. Team practices are held during the week, and games are on Sundays. Each team plays seven games at Willowview Park Soccer Fields in Mokena and Manhattan Park. Fees are $105 for residents and $125 for nonresidents age 4 through kindergarten and $110 for residents and $132 for nonresidents in grades 1-8 through March 17, when additional fees apply. Register online at www.mokenapark.com or call 708-390-2401 for more information.

Curbside cleanup

Orland Park is holding its annual Curbside Spring Clean-Up the week of April 11. Residents are invited to put bulk items out with their regular trash. The village's waste hauler, Waste Management, will collect durable goods or household items including furniture, textiles and carpets as well as white goods including washers, dryers and refrigerators but no electronics. Please take doors off white goods to prevent accidental entrapment. To schedule a pickup of electronics and other materials not accepted during Curbside Spring Clean-up Week, use the At Your Door Program at www.wmatyourdoor.com or call 800-449-7587.

Women who care

100+ Women Who Care of Will County, a nonprofit dedicated to raising money for Will County charities, will meet from 6-7 p.m. April 12 at Prairie Bluff Golf Course, 19433 Renwick Road, Lockport. For more information, visit www.100wwc-will.org or Facebook.at www.facebook.com/100WomenWhoCareWillCounty.

Flashlight Egg Hunt

Mokena Park District is hosting a Flashlight Egg Hunt from 6:30-8 p.m. April 12 at Yunker Park, 10824 LaPorte Road, Mokena. Bring a flashlight to search for hidden eggs with prizes inside. If you find a Golden Egg, you’ll get a basket full of goodies. Fee for the hunt open to children 8–13 is $13 for residents and $15 for nonresidents through April 1. It goes up through the registration deadline of April 8. Register at www.mokenapark.com or call 708-390-2401 for more information.

Mental health education

New Lenox and its Safe Community Coalition are partnering with Sertoma Centre to offer a free Mental Health First Aid Class from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. April 13 in the Community Room at the New Lenox, Village Hall, 1 Veterans Parkway, New Lenox, The program teaches how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorder and includes content on trauma, addiction and self-care. Materials and lunch will be provided. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/free-mental-health-first-aid-class-tickets-300979105607

Easter Hoppenings

Decorate Easter baskets, color eggs, play Bunny Bingo for prizes and enjoy an “eggstra” special Easter snack starting at 3 p.m. April 13 at Bettenhausen Recreation Center, 8125 W 171st St., Tinley Park. Fee is $14 per child for Tinley Park residents and $19 per child for nonresident. Register at www.tinleyparkdistrict.org or at the Recreation Center for the sessions by age group: 3-5, from 3:00-4:15 p.m. or 6-10 from 4:30-5:45 p.m.

Finding a kayak

Join the Forest Preserve District of will County in a Zoom webinar on Choosing Your Kayak from 6-7 p.m. April 13. The virtual presentation will cover size, shape, uses, wants, needs and materials to help you choose the perfect kayak. Register for the free program open to all ages at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Comedy revue

April Fools Rush In, a comedy revue, will be performed from 7-9 p.m. April 16 at the Tinley Park Performing Arts Center, 16801 S. 80th Ave., Tinley Park. Admission is $9 and tickets are available at www.tinleyparkdistrict.org or the Tony Bettenhausen Recreation Center,, 8125 W 171st St., Tinley Park.

Rail age

On the Rails, the latest Zoom webinar in the Will County Works series, will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. April 21. Bill Molony, president of the local chapter of the National Railway Historic Society, will walk viewers through the railway names and companies that called Will County home and their vital role in developing the county. Register for the free program open to those 16 and older at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Library book sale

The Friends of the Mokena Library are holding their Spring Book Sale April 22-23 at the Mokena Public Library, 11327 W. 195th St., Mokena. The sale is scheduled from from noon-6 p.m. April 22 and 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. April 23. Books from novels to cookbooks are priced at $1 and less. Records, puzzles, games, CDs and DVDs also will be on sale. The Friends of the Mokena Library is a charitable organization that raises funds to benefit the library. For more information, call 708 479-9663 or visit www.mokenalibrary.org.

Kids' improv

Orland Park Kids Improvable will perform at 6-7 p.m. April 22 at the Cultural Center, 14760 Park Lane, Orland Park. Under the direction of Bryan Riess and Tina Cucci-Fischer, children age 11-18 will provide off-the-cuff family fun. The program will be offered May 20 as well. Admission is $5 at the door. Visit www.orlandpark.org/departments/recreation-parks/theatre/improv

Earth Day Hike

Take an Earth Day Hike from 6:30-8 p.m. April 22 along the Lower Rock Run Preserve – I&M Canal Access, in Joliet. This fun and invigorating hike that will remind you of the gifts Earth has given us and how we can help protect them. After the walk, enjoy the sunset in the preserve shelter. Register for the walk open to all ages by April 21 at ReconnectWithNature.org or 815-722-9470.

Start conserving

Join a Put Your Foot Down on Earth Day Zoom webinar from 7-8 p.m. April 22. Humans consume 1.6 planets’ worth of resources every year, according to the Global Footprint Network. Find out how to use the Global Footprint Calculator to adjust your resource consumption along with practical ideas and discussion. Register for the program open to those 16 an older at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Garage sale

The Orland Township Highway Department hosts its second annual Community Garage Sale from 8 a.m.-noon April 23 at 16125 S. Wolf Road, Orland Park. Vendor fee is $20 for the event that's free to shoppers. Food and drink will be available for purchase. To register or for more information, contact Nora Tuzim at 708-403-5148 or highway@orlandtownship.org.

Ferret fest

The Greater Chicago Ferret Association is inviting all ferrets and their folks to Woozlefest from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., April 23 at American Legion Post 18, 15052 Archer Ave., Lockport. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. The event will include tube races, paper bag escape, a kissing contest, a costume contest, ferret blessing and Mini & Moose. There also will be companion ferret judging, ear cleaning, nail clipping, raffles, sales tables and snacks. Admission is free for members and $5 for nonmembers.Visit www.gcfa.com/events.

Spring Gala

My Joyful Heart, a nonprofit Christian organization that provides children with the basics — clothing, school supplies, toiletries — is hosting its Spring Gala at 6 p.m. April 23 at Silver Lake Country Club in Orland Park. Tickets for the event, which includes dinner and the music of Grace and John, cost $50 each and are on sale through April 16. To buy them or for more information, visit www.myjoyfulheart.org.

'Superheroes Unite'

Kidz Theater presents "Superheroes Unite" April 23 and 24 at the Tinley Park Performing Arts Center, 16801 S. 80th Ave., Tinley Park. The residents of Nova City need a patron superhero to save them from the clutches of the nefarious Col. Mustard and his sidekick, Hemlock. So they hold an audition. Performances are at 6 p..m. April 23 and 3 p.m. April 24. Tickets cost $8 and go on sale two weeks in advance. www.tinleyparkdistrict.org/calendar-of-events

Kids' improv

Orland Park Kids Improvable will perform at 6-7 p.m. May 20 at the Cultural Center, 14760 Park Lane, Orland Park. Under the direction of Bryan Riess and Tina Cucci-Fischer, children age 11-18 will provide off-the-cuff family fun. Admission is $5 at the door. Visit www.orlandpark.org/departments/recreation-parks/theatre/improv

