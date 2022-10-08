10th Pet-Palooza draws thousands for contests and fun to benefit Orland Township pet pantry

The Stuber family of Orland Park adopted a couple of Yorkies via the Animal Welfare League in Chicago Ridge, and they took first and second place in the Pet-Palooza Best Dressed contest.

Pat Stuber, dressed up as Snow White to accompany Tinker Bell, who won the contest, and Tinker Bell won the contest. Stuber’s daughter, Jaclyn, dressed up festively for fall and Pumpkin, who was adopted a week prior, finished second.

“The dog I entered last year passed away, Pat said. “So, we adopted Tinker Bell and won this year.”

This is the first year that the Stubers dressed up themselves.

“We’ve lived in Florida, and we love Disney and dressing up,” Pat said.

The 10th running of Pet-Palooza, hosted by Orland Township on its grounds, took place Sept. 23 and an estimated 2,000 people and an undetermined amount of pets showed up for food, music, shopping, games and contests.

Proceeds benefited the township’s pet pantry.

Orland Township Supervisor Paul O’Grady has enjoyed watching the growth of what he and his staff cooked up more than a decade ago.

“Take a look around, man,” O’Grady said. “It’s great to see the community out and everybody with their pets, their families and their kids. The seniors are out here.”

The Orland Township pantry was a first of its kind and has grown thanks in part to Pet-Palooza.

“Pet-Palooza was intended to support the pet food pantry,” O’Grady said. “So, we had no idea it would be this big. But the response of the community, the number of pets that were adopted over the years, the number of vendors that have come out and supported it has been fantastic.”

He added that some of the money the vendors make is also donated to the pantry. Several thousand dollars are raised by Pet-Palooza.

O’Grady seems to enjoy himself at various parts of the fest but he has one area he loves the most.

“The contests are my favorite,” O’Grady said. “Every once in a while, when I am judge, I have to make the tough call.”

This year, there was the Best Dressed, Best Trick, Best Voice, Bobbing For Hot Dogs, Fast Finish and Quick Sit contests for pets.

Orland Park’s Erica Sidenstick brought her tiny pooch, Bentley, who took third in the Best Dressed as Hannibal Lecter, a fictional baddie from Thomas Harris novels including “The Silence of the Lambs.”

Last year, Bentley won by being dressed as Forrest Gump.

Sidenstick said she has come to several Pet-Paloozas.

“I like the family-oriented nature of it,” she said. “I love it.”

The 2022 version of Pet-Palooza featured a look at exotic animals, dog training and information about pet fostering and dealing with senior pets.

Musician Erik Donner was the headliner — and the only act — in the music tent. He played classic oldies throughout the three-hour event. His father, the late Ral Donner, is credited with influencing John Lennon and Robert Plant.

Erik played Ral’s 1961 hit “You Don’t Know What You’ve Got (Until You Lose It)” in Ral’s honor.

Kids entertainment included stilt talker Dave Fleming, face painting, train rides, bounce houses and inflatable obstacles and character appearances by Spider-Man, Peppa Pig, Mirabel, Isabela and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Rescue shelters that were at the event were the Animal Welfare League, Cache Creek Rescue, Feline Cat Rescue, Halfway Home Animal Rescue, One Goal Animal Foundation, Paws Up 4 Rescue, South Suburban Humane Society, St. Sophia’s Forgotten Felines and Traveling Tails Dog Rescue.