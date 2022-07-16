Acclaimed soccer goalie reflects on career as he rehabs from injury

One of the most successful soccer players to come out of the Southland is not ready to call it a career just yet.

Homer Glen’s Brad Guzan is 37, has a ton of professional and international experience as a goalie but suffered a season-ending injury in April when he ruptured his right Achilles tendon in Atlanta’s 0-0 tie with Cincinnati in a Major League Soccer game.

He had surgery and won’t play MLS the rest of the season, and his chances of playing for the United States for the third time in the World Cup is a mystery.

But Guzan is working hard for a comeback.

“I’m not finished,” he said. “And hopefully there will be some bright days ahead.”

Guzan was at the MAX facility in McCook, making a presentation to Back of the Yards College Preparatory High School graduate Roxy Herrera for being one of the top goalies in the nation on June 30.

He was 10 weeks removed from surgery. When he first publicly spoke about the injury early in June, he said he was aiming to be back for 2023. He is doing occasional broadcast work for Atlanta while he is on the mend.

Before the injury, Guzan had a remarkable career.

Since graduating from Providence Catholic High School and the University of South Carolina, he has played for the Chicago Fire Premier, Chivas USA, Aston Villa, Hull City, Middlesbrough and, since 2017, Atlanta United.

He also has logged more than 60 games for the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, including appearances in two World Cup competitions.

He was named MLS Goalkeeper of the Year in 2007. He made 171 appearances for Aston Villa in the Premier League. He won an MLS championship with Atlanta in 2018.

Atlanta became an expansion team in 2017 with huge fan support and won the MLS Cup in 2018.

“It’s a great soccer city,” Guzan said. “We’re lucky to be able to have the support and the following that we do have.

“As with any professional team, you go through highs and you go through lows. We certainly experienced the highs and the craziness. There were some lows over the years, but we’re on the steady path to get back to being a winning and successful team.”

Guzan grew up in Homer Glen and still lives there.

He said he started playing at age 4 in the American Youth Soccer Organization in Lemont, and he said he loved the sport because he was always running around.

When he was put in the net, his days of running around were through but he didn’t mind

“When I was put in goal, I enjoyed that part of it,” Guzan said. “I enjoyed the thrill of denying a goal-scoring opportunity. For me to play the next level in college, I knew I would have to be a goalkeeper.”

Guzan set the bar high for himself in high school.

“When I was at Providence I was interviewed by a local newspaper and when I was asked what my goal was, I said it was to play for a big European club. I have achieved that. I played in England for nine years, and then I played for the national team and went to two World Cups.

“I’ve been very fortunate in my career.”

The pressure of being a goalie can be taxing for some.

In 2019 former United State and Manchester United goalie Tim Howard told ESPN that “You have to go to some dark places as a goalkeeper.”

Some have nightmares long after bad performances.

Guzan always tried to remain on an even keel in his career.

“You have to be relaxed and you have to be focused,” he said. “You can never get too high, and you can never get too low. It can never be the end of the world if something bad happens.

“You have to be able to bounce back, and I think that the mental aspect of the position is just as important as the physical side of it.”

Now he is battling the physical side of things.