Hadley Valley Preserve adds 48 acres, Spring Creek Greenway support

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is growing.

The district recently acquired 47.5 acres of land to expand the Hadley Valley Preserve in Homer Township.

Hadley Valley, more than 800 acres before the acquisition, has undergone extensive restoration by different organizations, said Colleen Novander, director of planning and land preservation at the Forest Preserve District of Will County.

It's adding an adjacent 47.5-acre parcel after the owner made an offer to sell.

“We jumped at the opportunity and sought outside funding through the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation, and they know the importance of our efforts at Hadley Valley and within the Spring Creek Greenway,” Novander said of the 8.45 miles of trails in Hadley Valley and Messenger Marsh.

The Forest Preserve District was awarded a $1.5 million grant to fund 80% of the land purchase and for restoration work.

“It was a very good win-win for everyone,” Novander said.

Obtaining the property allows the district to better manage the Hadley Valley Preserve because it now has more consistency with its boundaries.

Novander said the Forest Preserve District doesn’t set out to prevent development, but that parcel could have been developed as residential if it hadn’t been acquired by the district.

“It’s in a spot adjacent to residential,” she said.

Novander said the recently acquired land will be used for more passive recreation “since we do have the trail already set up in that preserve.”

She said people have become more appreciative of what the Forest Preserve District offers.

“Getting outside and being able to walk and allow people of all abilities to experience nature,” Novander said.

She said other area park districts and municipalities have playgrounds and other facilities for active recreation.

“We think that they cover that very well,” Novander said.

That’s why people will find more passive recreation opportunities at the forest preserves.

“We want you to get outside to whatever ability you would like and be able to interact with nature,” Novander said.

“We look at every property that’s presented to us and evaluate the value it has to the Forest Preserve,” Novander said. “It is very rewarding when people want to either donate or sell their land to the Forest Preserve because they know it’s going to be protected in perpetuity. It’s a good feeling, I think for everyone, knowing the end goal.”

When reviewing properties, the district considers criteria of its land preservation program. That includes whether land is adjacent to an existing preserve, creates a community partnership orit can expand a greenway or close a gap in it.

“We always look at keeping a healthy balance for everyone and trying to provide the same amenities throughout the county for all visitors to use,” Novander said.

Land acquisitions in the district's northern area typically involve smaller parcels because it's largely residential with less available property. In southern Will County, it could be possible to acquire a 100-acre block because more land is used for agriculture, Novander said.

In addition to expanding the Hadley Valley Preserve, the district also recently received a donation of 6.3 acres to add to the Kraske Preserve in Crest Hill.

Novander said the land is adjacent to Lockport Township Park District property, and the focus is protecting the open space there.

“We’re protecting about 80 acres,” she said.

The Kraske Preserve, near residential and commercial development, contains wetlands and floodplains.

“Ensuring that we’re protecting property in perpetuity is really important to us,” Novander said.