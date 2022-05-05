Homer Glen tops Movoto rankings of safest places in Illinois

Wondering where the safest place in the state is?

According to Movoto, an online real estate company founded in 2005, it's Homer Glen.

According to data Movoto compiled to create its list of the 10 Safest Places in Illinois, Homer Glen had the lowest total number of crimes and the third lowest property crimes.

Movoto compiles the information, based on an analysis of FBI data, to help potential homeowners narrow down the list of ideal communities to call home.

The full ranking list, which includes those in The top 50, can be found at movoto.com/guide/il/safest-places-in-illinois/.

Mayor George Yukich was pleased, but not surprised to learn where Homer Glen ranked. It’s at least the third time in recent years that Homer Glen earned the “safest” ranking from various agencies or companies.

“It happened a few years ago, and we’ve always been in the top 10,” said Yukich. “It’s a very safe village, and it’s well run.”

He lauded the police force that monitors and secures the village. Officers are contracted from the Will County Police, and he said there’s great communication between the two. The arrangement saves the village money, said Yukich. “We get to use all their equipment, we save money and we get the best of the best.”

He also credited the residents for making Homer Glen such a safe place. “The residents really watch out for what’s going on,” he said

Aside from safety, Yukich noted the many amenities that provide a great quality of life for residents and make it attractive to families.

“Our housing is good, so are our streets and parks department. We have a number of different celebrations and events. And for sports, we have baseball, soccer and football fields. Gyms, basketball, pickleball. Pretty much everything you would want, it is here,” he said.

Homer Glen sits about 32 miles southwest of downtown Chicago and is part of Homer Township in Will County. The suburb is a fairly new one, incorporated in 2001 with a current population around 25,000.

“We have big homes, middle of the road and smaller homes. Everyone treats everyone the same. Everyone gets along,” Yukich explained. “We do a lot for residents and they do a lot for us. When we ask for volunteers, we get more than we expect or need. It’s nice to know you always have people that are there to help you.”

A blog post on the findings on movoto.com, noted that “there’s simply no better option” than Homer Glen.

Neighboring New Lenox came in ninth in the annual rankings.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0