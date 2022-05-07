Junior hockey teammates from Southland build collegiate program at Purdue Northwest

After leaving Illinois State University for different reasons, Homer Glen’s Jeremy Lochow and Orland Park’s Dan Oliszewicz were seeking new homes for their college careers.

Both played hockey for the Midwest Blackbirds junior team in Dyer, but Oliszewicz was thinking his hockey career was finished as far as college competition went.

Lochow, however, locked in with the Purdue University Northwest program, which was ready to embark on its inaugural season in 2019. Lochow coaxed Oliszewicz to come play for the Pride.

“I said ‘Dan, you should come out here, it would be awesome to keep playing with you,’ ” Lochow said. “The next thing you know, we were both here.”

“I was ready to quit hockey,” Oliszewicz said. “I was ready to move to Florida and work on music production and try to go all-in on that. But Jeremy said I could have this opportunity to play hockey for a couple more years if I wanted.”

He took a look at the Hammond campus and liked what he saw and was ready to go two weeks before the start of the fall semester.

“It all came out of left field for me,” he said. “It was a blessing.”

It seems fitting that three years later, these two pioneers of the Pride program played their last game together and Oliszewicz assisted on a Lochow goal in a heartbreaking 5-4 overtime loss to the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh on Feb. 19 in the title game of the Northern Collegiate Hockey League tournament. Lochow, a Lockport graduate, and Oliszewicz, a Sandburg grad, helped lay down the foundation for the program but the road was rocky the first two seasons.

The Pride had an 8-36-2 mark those two years, and the team did not have a conference to call home.

For the 2021-22 season, things began to change. The Pride joined the NCHL, finished 16-15 and made it to the championship game of the tournament before falling in OT at the Blue Line Family Ice Center in Fond du Lac, Wis.

Both local stars have pride in helping the Pride turn the corner in three years.

“The first year, it was a struggle getting guys to come here,” Lochow said. “They got the go-ahead to start the program kind of late compared to most programs.

“When it came to recruiting, it was tough the first year, and we were a little short on guys. By the end of the year, we were playing with 13 or 14 guys. The next year, COVID was an issue and we would be going pretty good and had to take two or three weeks off.”

He said that playing a full season without interruption helped the Pride get into a rhythm.

Oliszewicz said the recruiting is better and the team has gotten bigger.

“Even though our first two years didn’t reflect what we did our third year, they were very monumental for a lot of the guys who were third-year players,” he said. “We lost a lot of games because we didn’t have that oomph yet. Now that we have it, we have to keep trying to improve the program.

“I like the way it’s gone since the first two years.”

Lochow is graduating with a marketing degree and a minor in sales and wants to coach hockey. He said that if there is an opportunity to continue to play hockey, he will pursue it.

Oliszewicz has gotten started in his production career thanks in part to a practicum he took at PNW in which he helps with the production of the “Roundtable Perspective” TV show at 8:30 p.m. Friday on Lakeshore PBS.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0