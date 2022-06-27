 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Illinois governor signs new designating official state rock

Dolostone

Legislation signed Monday by Gov. J.B. Pritzker designates dolostone as Illinois' official rock.

 Provided

The state of Illinois now has an official rock.

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation June 6 designating dolostone, also known as dolomite, as the newest state symbol of Illinois.

According to the governor's office, dolostone is a form of limestone that makes up the majority of Illinois' bedrock and serves as the foundation of other natural terrain throughout the state.

Children across Illinois voted to recommend dolostone as the state rock after students at Pleasantdale Middle School in Burr Ridge and Maplebrook Elementary School in Naperville discovered Illinois lacked a rock-related state symbol.

This year, the Democratic-controlled General Assembly made the recommendation official by naming dolostone as the state rock in House Bill 4261.

"Seeing young people use their voices and the democratic process to make change in our state is truly inspiring," Pritzker said after signing the measure into law at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle.

"These young leaders have a bright future of organizing and civic engagement that I am excited to watch. They could not have picked a better rock to represent the strength and stability of Illinois."

The state rock designation was approved 55-0 in the Senate and 103-0 in the House, with state Rep. Lakesia Collins, D-Chicago, voting present.

