Illinois coaches association honors Lockport for long, winning basketball history

Rollie Bolattino has a long lineage with Lockport High School basketball.

He said his father, Joe, was a member of the Porters’ first 20-win team in 1932. His mother, Margaret, was a cheerleader at the time.

Rollie Bolattino was an assistant coach for the Porters for decades and a head coach for a season.

He said he loves Lockport basketball.

“It’s amazing,” he said. “It’s been a part of my life. It always has been, and it always will be.”

Bolattino was one of a handful of coaches and former players who were able to make it to a special tribute to the Porters.

The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association recognized the program for winning 1,500 games on Jan. 31, and the Porters celebrated by beating Joliet Central 72-35.

Actually, the night of the celebration the Porters had 1,611 wins under their belts but the pandemic and other factors delayed the IBCA’s tribute.

Memories were flowing as Bolattino, Joe Gura, Porters Coach Brett Hespell and former Lockport coach and current Joliet Central boss Lawrence Thompson Jr. were there.

Bob Basarich, who won 496 games and a state championship in 1978, was not able to make it due to health concerns.

According to the Illinois High School Association, the first season for Lockport basketball was 1907-08 and the team was 1-5 under Coach George Snapp.

From 1907 to 1957, the Porters had 18 coaches.

From 1958 to the present, they have had six.

The high-water mark for the Porters was the 1977-78 season, when they finished 33-0 and won the Class 2A title with players such as Scott Parzych, Chuck Travis and Gerry Barbeauld.

An estimated 13,000 people lined the streets of Lockport and Crest Hill for a welcome-home parade complete with fire engines. There was also an estimated 3,000 fans in the central campus’s gym for the celebration.

According to a United Press International report, a fan read a poem that finished with “It was sweet in ’78 when we captured the entire state.”

That year, boys basketball teams on all levels were unbeaten — 78-0. Even though the Porters haven't won a state championship since, they won 20 games nine of the next 10 seasons and claimed seven regional titles, four sectional crowns and qualified for state one more time.

In the 2000s, the program also produced a couple of NBA players.

Alondo Tucker played four years at the University of Wisconsin and was a Big Ten Player of the Year in 2007. He played 51 NBA games with Phoenix and Minnesota.

Richaun Holmes did not attract much interest in high school though he grew from 6-foot-2 to 6-foot-9 at Lockport. But he blossomed at Moraine Valley Community College and Bowling Green State University and has played in the NBA since 2015, currently with Sacramento.

Lockport Athletic Director Mike Dwyer read off a list of the program's other accomplishments at the celebration.

He said the Porter had 29 regional or district titles, 12 sectional titles and five appearances in the state tournament. He said Lockport is the winningest team at the historic Pontiac Holiday Tournament and has players, coaches and teams in the IBCA Hall of Fame.

Bolattino knows the Pontiac tournament quite well. It was his home away from home between Christmas and New Year’s for years.

“The Pontiac tournament was a part of my life because I started going down there when I was a kid when Lockport started going,” he said. “I haven’t been to all of them, but I’ve been to a lot of them.”

