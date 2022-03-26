Lockport quilters guild wraps veterans in handmade tributes, warmth

The way Julie Hoffman sees it, the women who create quilts for veterans are heroes.

“These are amazing ladies,” said the Lockport mother of three veterans. “They are serving this country in their own way by being grateful to our countrymen who have been away.”

Hoffman was there when the Heritage Quilters Guild presented area veterans with quilts during its Quilts of Valor event Feb. 26 at Lockport VFW Post 5788. The guild, formed in 1981 when 15 quilters answered an ad, participates in workshops, hosts speakers and makes the quilts for veterans.

Hoffman’s children, Kenneth, Olivia and Hannah Macejak, were honored, with Olivia and Hannah on hand to receive the quilts.

Kenneth and Hannah were Marines and Olivia was in the Navy. Kenneth is now a police officer, Olivia a welder and Hannah is working on becoming a firefighter and paramedic.

“My son started the path,” Hoffman said. “Ever since he was a young boy, he wanted to be in the military and read about it and studied it. He lived it. Every Halloween he would dress up as a scout sniper.

“His dream was achieved when he went into the Marines and served in Afghanistan and served with the scout sniper group.”

Olivia was aboard the USS Carl Vinson when North Korean leader Kim Jong-un threatened to blow it up.

“We were watching it on the news, and it was crazy to think that if any of his missiles went off, it was possible there could be damage to our ship,” Olivia said of the carrier. “We had 5,000 people on that ship at the time. It’s like a floating city.”

She said the threat of being bombed lasted about a month.

Hannah didn't face a missile threat but remembers piloting seven-ton trucks through all types of terrain including water. “They could go through almost anything,” she said.

Like her siblings before her, she knew she was destined for a military career.

“I wanted to go into the service since I was 4,” she said, “Now, I’m looking forward to being a firefighter and paramedic and helping the community.”

Another recipient, Romeoville’s Tom Jost served in the Air Force from 1963 to 1967 in Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea and Japan. He helped bring the Moving Wall, the replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, to Lockport in 2015.

Getting a quilt made him happy, especially considering the less than warm reception he and other service members received when returning from Vietnam.

“This is fantastic,” Jost said. “Back in 1967 when I got out, I landed in San Francisco among all the hippies and the drippies there, and, if they didn’t spit at you, they threw stuff at you.

“People don’t realize how embarrassing that was to walk around in uniform, and that’s not right. It’s coming around to where they appreciate what we did. We were just doing our job.”

The 77-year-old said he will cherish his quilt.

“This is easing the pain,” he said. “It’s a healing process. These quilts — this might be on my casket. But that’s a while away, I hope.”

Frankfort’s Dustin Fritschel, a Lockport native, was another who received a quilt. He was in the Army from 2006-2009 and was deployed in Iraq.

He was awarded a Purple Heart after being wounded in an explosion in Baghdad in April 2007.

“It was a mortar that was like a big bullet coming down from the sky, and it exploded,” he said. “I didn’t have any idea that anything was wrong. I had some blood but other than a couple of puncture wounds in my back you couldn’t tell that anything was majorly wrong.

“We went to the hospital to get it checked out and they did an MRI and they found out I was internally bleeding, and I needed to have emergency surgery. That’s when I found out something was actually wrong.”

At the presentation, Judy Gaines of the Heritage Quilters Guild told the service men and women: “I hope you get warm and fuzzy feelings with these quilts.

“These people are the glue that holds our country together and for that we’re very thankful.”

Lockport VFW Auxiliary President Karen Szynkowski thanked the 70-member guild that meets at the post for providing the quilts.

“God bless wonderful ladies for doing this,” she said. “I can’t thank you enough.”

