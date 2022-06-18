Lockport tops Sandburg to claim baseball tourney in memory of Mokena's Steven Bajenski

There are baseball tournaments.

There are good baseball tournaments with elite teams battling it out for bragging rights.

There are special baseball tournaments, which have a good cause behind them.

And then there is the Steven M. Bajenski Memorial Baseball Tournament, which offers the best of both worlds.

Not only does it feature some dynamic teams, the tournament also makes players feel good to be playing beyond winning baseball games.

The 10th running of the tournament was completed May 21 with Lockport beating Sandburg, 6-3, at Ozinga Field in Crestwood.

There were 14 teams in the tournament including power programs including Brother Rice, St. Rita, Providence, Mt. Carmel, Marist and Lyons Township with the two teams from the SouthWest Suburban Conference Blue division battling it out for the title.

The tournament honors Steven Michael Bajenski, a Mokena resident who played second base for the Illinois Sparks based in Orland Park and Mt. Carmel Caravan before he died on Aug. 28, 2009, from complications following heart surgery for a congenital defect. His parents — Mark and Karen — formed the tournament to keep the 17-year-old's name and spirit alive.

Money from this tournament and from the Do It Stevie’s Way Foundation go for scholarships to athletes who excel on the diamond and in the classroom.

It also goes to the People to People Ambassador Program, the Ronald McDonald House and the local Illinois Sparks baseball organization.

Each team in the tournament has a player designated for an award for exemplifying the way Bajenski would have played.

Lockport’s award winner was Lucas Pajeau, who found the award to be special for a few reasons.

The Lockport community suffered crushing blows when Porter baseball player Connor Christian died of cancer last July and when Providence Catholic’s Ryan Jefferson died in November.

“This award represents everything,” Pajeau said. “It represents Stevie, it represents Connor. It represents Ryan Jefferson. It’s great to be on an awesome team that represents these values so well.”

Lockport is just the second public-school team to win the tournament.

“This tournament is one of the best tournaments you can put together,” Pajeau said. “The teams we played and went up against are amazing. But our team is relentless. It’s hard to put into words how much this means to me.”

Sandburg’s winner was senior outfielder Jake Liskiewicz.

“Stevie’s Way is special to me,” he said. “I’m a Sparks player so I’ve been hearing about him all my life. It means a lot to me to win this.”

This is Liskiewicz’s final year in competitive baseball. He is heading to the University of Illinois for academics and said he thought about playing baseball at a smaller school but decided against it.

“I’m really going to miss it for sure,” he said. “I love baseball, and I love playing baseball. It’s been a big part of my life.”

Lockport coach Scott Malinowski was happy his team could run the table in a talented field to close the regular season before the playoffs began, but that was not the only mission of playing in the tournament.

“It’s very special,” The Porters coach said. “I told Mr. Bajenski and told the team this is more than just about baseball. It falls in line with what we preach in our program. We’re going to be about more than winning baseball games.

“That’s not going to define our success. What defines our success is how we go about our business. How we play the game. Doing things the right way. Grinding. Things that CC exemplified for our program in terms of toughness and selflessness.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0