No setback too big for bowlers, wrestlers to continue Lockport's winning ways

The formula for Lockport success in girls bowling the last couple of years involves bad weather and bad practices before big meets.

This isn’t how it’s drawn up in any playbook, but Porters Coach Linda Siezaga doesn’t care. It has worked in 2021 and 2022.

The Porters left Lockport early last month to escape the potential blizzard and headed to Rockford, where they won the Illinois High School Association state championship Feb. 18-19 at the Cherry Bowl.

Flash back to last June. There was no state tournament due to COVID-19 concerns. But there was a United States High School Bowling Tournament national meet in Dayton, Ohio. Though the Porters weren’t allowed to represent their school because of IHSA rules, they went as the SNS Boats and won a national title.

Oh, and during a team meeting in the hotel, the Boats were receiving warning on their phones that there was a tornado in the area and to take cover.

The tornado did not touchdown near the Boats, and they had a bad practice but won the title.

So when the heavy snowfall was predicted, “I took that as a sign,” Siezaga said. “We went to the national high school tournament in June and we won that with a lot of turmoil. We lived through a tornado and had a bad practice session.

“I thought, well, we can handle a blizzard. Now all we needed was a bad practice session. Bad practice sessions make great outcomes and that happened at sectionals. State wasn’t the best practice session, but I felt we would be all right.”

The Porters won the state title and were honored at a celebration Feb. 20 in the school’s auditorium. Also honored for a big weekend were wrestlers Hayden Thompson (170 pounds) and Andrew Blackburn-Forst (220), who won class 3A individual titles in their respective weight divisions in Champaign the night before.

For those keeping score, this is the 22nd IHSA team state championship brought home by the Porters and the sixth time the girls bowling team won a state title.

With the football team winning the Class 8A title in November and the competitive cheerleading team winning the Large Team division in early February, Lockport has won a school-record three titles in one school year even before spring sports began.

“What a fantastic year Lockport is having,” Porters Athletic Director Mike Dwyer said. “That’s a credit to all of our athletes, for sure, and to the parents for their support and our coaches.

“We had a tremendous fall, and the momentum has continued through the winter.”

The bowling team rallied in the 10th, 11th and 12th games of the tournament to pull off the victory over second-place Machesney Park Harlem. The Porters’ dramatic scores of 1,036-1,045-958 helped them overtake Harlem and win with an 11,743, 207 pins better than the runner-up.

The Porters went into that final stretch angry with the three-game performance in the morning session and over the missing pizza they had ordered for the lunch break.

Luckily, the restaurant at the bowling center came through with some pizza before the afternoon session started.

Senior Isabella Colon, who led the Porters with a 2,515 in12 games, said the break was welcome.

“Most of us were worn out,” she said. “The transition was not easy in the third game (of the morning session). I think having the break helped a lot. We were all stressed and needed a break.

“The pizza wasn’t there right away, and I had an Italian beef. I made sure I ate because if I don’t eat, I don’t bowl well.”

She bowled well enough to make all-state with a sixth-place performance. Teammate Emma Punter finished 10th with a 2,454 and also was named all-state.

Demi Kontos, Paige Matiasek, Morgan LiCausi, Abby Miller, Madelyn Lave and Cassie Kontos are others on the state championship roster.

Wrestling coach John Oster said he enjoyed watching two grapplers run through their opponents.

“The two of them were probably the most dominant 3A wrestlers in the tournament,” Oster said. “Brayden is ranked second in the country and did not make it into the third period until the state finals and won 7-2 and was a little disappointed in himself afterwards because he didn’t score enough points.

“Drew had a similar path. He didn’t make it into the third period until the final and had a 3-2 match but was never in trouble. And he was a little mad at himself for not scoring more points, too.”

After it was over, Thompson was 45-0 and Forst 35-5.

