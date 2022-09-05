Metra embarks on battery conversion project on Rock Island Line

Metra is planning to convert as many as six of its diesel locomotives to battery power.

The Illinois commuter railroad’s board approved a contract Aug. 17 with Progress Rail that includes a base order of three locomotives with options for three more at a total cost of $34.6 million for all six conversions, which will be performed in Patterson, Ga.

The first three are expected to be completed in about 3½ years, according to the railroad.

“This procurement puts Metra on the cutting edge of battery-powered technology and demonstrates our commitment to innovation and cleaner energy,” Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski said in a statement on the board’s action. “If these locomotives prove themselves, they could play a significant role in our fleet and in our future, and the concept could serve as a template for other railroads to follow.”

Metra plans to test the battery-powered locomotives on the Rock Island line, which runs from downtown Chicago to Joliet and serves Tinley Park, Mokena and New Lenox.

The locomotives will have an estimated range of 150 miles per charge. Charging stations will be placed in the main yard and at an outlying point, the railroad said.

In addition to reducing emissions, the battery-powered locomotives are expected to be less noisy and have lower operating and maintenance costs than diesel locomotives.

The railroad is requiring that the battery-powered locomotives provide a safe and comfortable ride at all speeds up to the maximum of 79 m.p.h.