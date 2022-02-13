Moisturizers, lukewarm showers and more are important to combat winter's effects on skin

Chapped, flaky skin is a sure sign of winter.

We lotion up — sometimes to excess — but that often isn’t enough to solve the problem of dry skin.

“The extremes are what typically cause problems with the skin,” says Dr. A. David Soleymani, founder of Dermio and Dermio Dermatology with offices in Munster, Dyer, DeMotte, Valparaiso and Chicago. “Prolonged exposure to cold, especially extreme cold, along with wind can wreak havoc on the skin. Those with pre-existing skin conditions such as eczema or rosacea tend to fare worse under these conditions. Forced air heat can also be very drying so be sure to use a humidifier during the winter months to keep you skin feeling healthy.”

According to Dr. Namrata Shah, a dermatologist with the Franciscan Physician Network in Dyer, low humidity indoors and out dries out the epidermis, the outermost layer of skin.

Sometimes called “winter skin syndrome,” according to recently released results from a CeraVe survey conducted online by Harris Poll among 2,000 U.S. adults, 83% of Americans say their skin feels different in winter than it does the rest of the year. Six in 10 label it "unhealthy" in winter months. Dryness ranks at 77% and itchiness at 41% of those surveyed.

So what to do?

“It’s important to change the way we bathe,” says Shah, a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology. “As nice as it feels when we’re cold to stand under hot water or relax in a hot bath for a long time, that dries the skin out. We should use warm water and not stay under it for more than five to 10 minutes.”

It’s also important to use gentle, fragrance-free soaps.

“There are a lot of good, mild soaps such as Dove Unscented, Cetaphil gentle cleansing soap, and Basis soap,” says Soleymani, a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology. “After bathing, using a good emollient to seal in the moisture from your bath or shower is great. Ointments are the best but are also messy. Creams are better than lotions and typically contain ceramides that help maintain skin moisture.”

Shah recommends patting the skin dry and applying moisturizer when the skin is still damp. “That helps lock the moisturizer into skin,” she says.

Her recommendations for moisturizers include Vanicream, a brand with products including moisturizers and cleansers. Vanicream offers products for those with sensitive skin that are free of fragrance, dyes, parabens, lanolin and formaldehyde releasers.

But Shah’s favorite is CeraVe that uses ceramide technology, small fat molecules that help the skin retain its elasticity and smoothness.

“Ceramide products help the skin retain moisture and elasticity by reinforcing the skin’s barrier function,” she says. “It’s really lovely and both this and Vanicream don’t cost much and can be brought over the counter at drugstores and stores like Target. It keeps the outer layer nice and healthy.”

Soleymani points out that non-comedogenic moisturizers, which contain ingredients that don’t clog or block the skin's pores, are best for the face, especially for those who are acne prone.

“Moisturizing creams such as Cetaphil, Aveeno or CeraVe cream are great for the body,” he says.

Soleymani says the need for sunscreen on those sunny days is debatable.

“If you're driving to work in the dark and back home in the dark, a daily SPF doesn't make much sense to me,” says Soleymani. “If you work somewhere with windows and a lot of sun exposure or drive in sunlight, a good sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher is recommended, especially if you have a history of skin cancer.”

It’s also necessary for those who are active outdoors, including hikers, runners, skiers and snowboarders, or anyone in the sun no matter the time of year.

“SPF 30 or higher is good, and it should have UVA and UVB,” says Shah. “UV light reflects back on you, so when you’re on snow it makes it even more important.”

There are other steps that we can take as well.

“If your skin is sensitive, consider changing your laundry detergent to an unscented ‘free and clear’ brand as well as consider using fabric softeners that are unscented,” says Soleymani.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0