The first time 22-year-old Bill Finn stepped on the campus of Moraine Valley Community College for an interview for the men’s basketball coaching job, he was a little lost.

“I pulled up, parked and tried to find out where I was supposed to go,” Finn said. “I was nervous as heck. I had to ask a janitor where the athletic office was.”

He’s gotten to know the place pretty well.

More than 40 years later, Finn retired from the Palos Hills school. June 30 was the New Lenox resident’s last day in a tenure that included 22 years as a basketball coach mixed in with 40 years as an athletic director.

He came to the school at the right time as two years into his young basketball career, he was asked to take over the athletic director’s post from Doug Gehrke while the sports program was expanding.

“Doug was a teacher who got a small stipend to be the AD,” Finn said. “With the new sports coming, including football, it was too much for him to take on and they asked me if I wanted to do it.”

Finn was apprehensive.

“I was so young, and everybody was older than me,” he said. “I went in with the attitude that ‘I’m just going to be me,’ and I would be professional.

“I was extremely professional, and it took a couple of years to get respect. I never showed that I was scared. I was a sports maniac and I played sports and was a college athlete and all that, so I certainly knew what I was doing.”

He said that even at a young age, he had made a lot of contacts so learning on the job was not too bad.

As for basketball? Finn is in several state and national halls of fame after leading the program to a 506-210 record including two fourth-place finishes in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II national championships and 20 seasons with 20 or more victories.

The fourth-place finish in 1999 featured one of his most interesting days on the job.

In the national semifinals, the Cyclones lost 69-68 to Danville in an unusual game .

“We coulda, shoulda, woulda won this game,” Finn said. “We were ahead late in the game, and they called a (foul) on Corey Huddleston.”

That call, in the final two minutes, caused Huddleston to cartwheel, drawing a technical foul.

“Corey was so excited and couldn’t believe that was the call and he went down and did a cartwheel on the court rather than say something,” Finn said. “The referee tees him up right there. They (Danville) hit the free throws, and we lose a chance to play in the national championship game.

“It was a tough day, but a great day to be there. It was amazing to be there that day.”

Finn won’t spend too much time away from sports. He is an assistant boys basketball coach at Lincoln-Way West. His daughter, Molly, played varsity basketball and softball as a freshman at West, and he plans on following her career with a close eye.

Moraine Valley officials gave him a surprise retirement party in June, which he said was “very humbling.”

“There was a big, long line of people saying good stuff,” Finn said. “When you are in the middle of it, you are just trying to do the job. You are trying to recruit the best local kids to play for you. You know you are helping the college if we’re good in sports, but you know it’s going to help them, too. They are going to get a low-cost education.”

Looking back, he is amazed at how far he has come.

“It’s been a dream situation that started with a ‘hey man, let’s just try to get this together.’ ’’ Finn said.