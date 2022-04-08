Earth Day Celebration in New Lenox to offer tips and hope for the planet's future

The Village of New Lenox will host its first Earth Day Celebration this month.

Organizers say the event will be filled with information and activities to share how residents can keep the planet healthy and beautiful.

For Sharon White, organizing this year’s event has been a labor of love. A member of Pachamama Alliance Co-Hearts, an environmental organization that is co-hosting the event, White approached New Lenox officials about bringing an Earth Day celebration to local residents.

“I went to the village and said we need to have an Earth Day,” she said. “The village should have something that educates and motivates people to learn more about the environment. They agreed and said I could run it.”

The Earth Day celebration will take place from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 24 in the Village Commons. White says organizers will display signs to help direct visitors to the free event.

While details of the event are being finalized, White says there will be booths with information on topics that include recycling, saving water, gardening tips, solar panels, energy-savings and how eating meat affects the environment.

Master Gardeners will be at the event to discuss the best trees to grow in Illinois, and a section will feature information on composting and plastic alternatives.

Activities include a station that provides cloth bags that can be customized, as well as a scavenger hunt for kids.

“There will be activities where everyone will be able to learn something,” she said. “There also will be places where kids can make a bird feeder or plant seeds in a pot, as well as Earth Day bingo and a nature collage activity.”

Eco-friendly products will be on display, as well as a demonstration of the importance of freshwater on the planet.

“We have very little fresh water on the Earth and a lot of people don’t understand that,” White said.

In the event of rain, there is a covered stage, she says.

Pachamama Alliance Co-Hearts is a Southwest suburban organization that has about 10 members. The group’s mission aligns with the international organization, Pachamama Alliance, a global community that offers education, connections and engagement with the purpose of creating a sustainable future that works for all.

" ‘Pachamama’ is an indigenous South American word that means ‘Mother Earth,’ ” White said.

She says there is still hope that people can learn from mistakes and take corrective actions to help the earth.

“There’s lots of things we can do to stop climate change that are available right now,” she said. “I think an Earth Day celebration is really important because people need to be made more aware of options, things that we can do to really sustain our earth.”

Awareness is the first step, she says.

“Then care and action,” White said. “I hope that the families learn and act by changing something in their lives. Everybody doing one thing really makes a difference.”

According to New Lenox, participating organizations include My Solar Shift, Will County Green, Master Gardeners, The Conservation Foundation, Audubon Society and the Sierra Club.

For more information on the New Lenox Earth Day celebration, visit newlenox.net and click on Special Events.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0