Martino 8th grader takes state title in Class 3A cross country meet

Brea Counihan says that she loves running.

“It’s a stress release,” the Martino Junior High School eighth grader said. “I feel really good after I do it.”

Friends, family, coaches and teammates felt really good after her run on Oct. 15.

Counihan ran the two-mile course at Maxwell Park in Normal in 11 minutes, 44.6 seconds to win the Illinois Elementary School Association Class 3A state meet.

She is the first cross country state champion in the New Lenox school's history and helped Martino to a sixth-place finish in the team competition.

Mia Forystek placed eighth with a 12:09.8. Keira Faxel, Aubrey Trautvetter, Ava Zartler, Jillian Davis and Ania Topor also competed for the New Lenox school.

Counihan finished sixth in the state in 2021 but was the top seventh-grader to finish that race.

That brought on some huge expectations and hopes for 2022.

“I made it a goal after last year because I was first among the seventh graders,” she said.

Counihan said that she worked hard during the off-season to prepare for a state championship run.

It all came together Oct. 15, and it didn’t take her long for her to establish herself.

“I started off with the pack, and then I broke from the pack,” she said. “And after the first half-mile, I stayed in the lead.”

Martino coach Matt Wallek was thrilled with the way the race played out.

“It was crazy,” he said. “I told her there would be a pack of leaders and she would have to decide mentally when to go for it.

“My original spot to watch her was crowded so I was closer to the one-mile mark, and there was a blind turn. I was waiting for her and, boom, she shot around and was in first place. I thought ‘this is amazing — I think she’s going to do this.’’’

Counihan, who is also a track athlete and distance swimmer for the Lincoln-Way Swim Association, and Forystak are both heading to Lincoln-Way Central.

Forystak won the state title in the 800 and 1600-meter runs in the IESA Class 4A seventh-grade track meet in East Peoria in the spring. Counihan placed third in the 1600 and fourth in the 800.

The Brea and Mia show is something to watch, according to Wallek.

“They work hard and show the other kids what it’s like to be a true runner and what it takes to be a champion and finish in the top 25,” Wallek said.

“Both were trying to outdo each other this year, and Brea came out on top. But those two are best friends, and it’s fun to watch them challenge each other in practice.”

For those looking ahead, the Illinois High School Association’s state meet is held at Peoria's Detweiller Park every year, and Counihan has some experience running at that historic course.

She ran the Detweiller at Dark race the last two summers and in July and finished second in the junior high division.

Other area schools qualified for the state cross country meet.

Frankfort’s Summit Hill, led by Eliana Ermitage’s 38th-place finish, took 12th in the state while Frankfort’s Hickory Creek, led by Emily Creech’s 46th-place finish, took 17th.

In the Class 3A eight-grade boys division, Martino took 14th with Leo Uribe leading the way with a 44th-place finish.

In the Class 2A girls race, Manhattan took 19th with Kate Lemke placing 26th.

In the Class 1A boys race, St. Michael School of Orland Park took seventh with John Robbins leading with a 12th-place finish. Orland Hills’ Cardinal Joseph Bernardin was 21st with Peter Baio finishing 56th.

In the Class 1A girls competition, St. Michael took 17th led by Rose Cosme’s 15th-place finish.