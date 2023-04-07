Well-traveled Kaylen Evans has one more stop scheduled in her basketball career.

Her destination is undetermined, but she hopes her resume from this season will open some eyes.

The New Lenox resident began her high school hoops career at Marian Catholic and ended up at Nazareth Academy, where she helped the Roadrunners finish second in the state in Class 3A in 2020.

The 5-foot-6 guard accepted a scholarship to Loyola University of Chicago, but limited playing time and a coaching change there caused her to rethink her future.

Evans ended up at Morton College, where she starred and helped the Panthers finish fifth in the nation at the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II national tournament, which wrapped up March 25 in Port Huron, Mich.

She helped lead a team that, for much of the season, was ranked first or second in the country. The Panthers finished second in last season’s national tournament.

This year, the Panthers went 34-1, and Evans was named to the All-Tournament team at nationals after averaging 18.3 points a game and hitting 16 3-pointers.

This season, Evans became the first player in Morton College history to score 600 points in one season, finishing with 623. She finished fourth in the nation with 108 3-point baskets.

She said earlier in the season that Lewis University has shown interest in her as well as some Division I schools.

Evans also said she was happy to play for coach Jason Nichols, a former multistate championship coach at Montini High School who quickly turned Morton into a national powerhouse.

“Coach Nichols placed higher expectations on me than I ever experienced before,” she said in a statement. “It helped make me a better player.”

First impressions

March 15 was a huge day for Andrew outdoor spring sports. The baseball, softball and girls soccer teams made their season debuts and combined to outscore their opponents 20-0

The baseball team beat Amundsen 6-0 as Alex Day, Jackson Ugo and Luke Kinney combined for a no-hitter while striking out 16.

The softball team beat Evergreen Park, 5-0, as Teagan Gutsch threw a two-hitter and struck out 15 while Madison Vrastil and Maddie Hanik each had three hits.

The soccer team beat neighborhood rival Tinley Park, 9-0, in the first round of the Windy City Ram Classic as Grace Wood had four goals while Layla Martino and Taylor London each had two.

State volleyball stars

The eighth grade girls volleyball team from Frankfort's Summit Hill Junior High finished third in the Illinois Elementary School Association Class 4A tournament March 18 at Morton Junior High, in Morton.

The Spartans beat Morton 25-22, 25-18 for third. Chloe Prainito had 31 serving points and five aces for Summit Hill while Avalyn DeKeyser had 15 points and two aces.

In the seventh-grade Class 4A tournament, Frankfort’s Hickory Creek took fourth and New Lenox Liberty was a quarterfinalist at Kingsley Junior High in Normal.

Morgan Stoiber had four aces in the third-place game for Hickory Creek. Alexandra Dobbs had 13 serving points.

Wrestler honored again

This is getting to be a habit.

Mokena honored Mount Carmel sophomore wrestler Seth Mendoza, a Mokena resident who won his second IHSA state championship.

Last year, he was honored by the village after winning the Class 3A state crown at 106 pounds. Mendoza, also a wood worker, presented a wooden flag to Fire Chief Joe Cirelli and the Mokena Fire Department.

He was honored March 13 after winning the 2022-23 Class 3A 113-pound title.

He is halfway to attain the rare feat of four state championships. Just 14 wrestlers have accomplished it heading into the 2022-23 season, according to the IHSA record books. Mendoza’s Caravan teammate Sergio Lemley won four straight state titles, but one was in Indiana in 2021, when the IHSA cancelled the tournament because of COVID-19 concerns.