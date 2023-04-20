There were many events in the area that returned in 2021 and 2022 after the pandemic wiped them out.

But a smattering of events didn't come back until this year.

So it was with the New Lenox Health and Safety Expo, which took place March 30 at Lincoln-Way West High School.

Dan Martin, the village’s safe community coordinator, was hoping for a return last year. But the National Weather Service, which provides a weather-spotting training session after the expo, was not sending out representatives to talk, so the event had to wait another 365 days.

“We’ve done the expo for many, many years but haven’t done it since 2019,” Martin said. “Because of COVID, our friends from the National Weather Service wouldn’t allow them to go out and do presentations in public. They were doing everything virtually.

“They have now allowed them to once again do the presentations in person, so we brought back the event.”

It was pretty timely to have the weather spotters back as the next day there were thunderstorm and tornado warnings in the Southland communities.

Martin said 50 organizations had booths in the school's auditorium lobby, and there was plenty of action outside with safety trucks to view and touch.

Jadan Labriola, 11, of New Lenox, had to be coaxed to sit in a makeshift boat from the Wilmington Emergency Services and Disaster Agency. But, once he did, he was all smiles and proclaimed “It was cool” after he got out.

The Burn Trailer with the National Fire Sprinkler Association also was popular

Toward the back of the truck was a trailer area, a raging fire in a container was quickly snuffed out by the sprinkler system inside.

Back inside, there were informational tables and door prizes.

One of the tables belonged to the Orland Park-based EzCloud Solutions, which continues to give out TR1 Respirators/masks to the area.

After donating $50,000 worth of masks to Tinley Park’s first responders and $100,000 to the Orland Fire Protection District last year, the company ponied up $20,000 for the New Lenox Community Emergency Response Team in 2023.

It also gave out $10,000 worth of merchandise to the public at the expo and $5,000 worth to new safety organizations.

Company CEO Victor Kress of Tinley Park said the TR1 was invaluable during the pandemic.

Richard Della Croce, a special prosecutor for the Illinois Secretary of State’s office, was one of the few to be able to go to work in Springfield because of the mask.

“During the COVID times when all of his people were dropping like flies as he put it, he was the only one who was getting called into the office because it actually protected him,” Kress said.

“I wear it every day,” Della Croce said. “I’ve been wearing it since March, 2020.”

It’s been a busy year for Martin and his Safe Community Coalition.

Aside from the expo, there was an Active Shooter and Safety Awareness 101 presentation Feb. 28 that drew 60 attendees.

Aa Stop the Bleed class scheduled for April 18 covered immediate response to bleeding, recognition of life-threatening bleeding and ways to stop bleeding.

“Skills learned from completing Stop the Bleed training can make a difference between life and death when it comes to home injuries, work-related injuries, motor vehicle crashes or mass shooting,” a village press release said.