There will be plenty of playtime in New Lenox for kids and adults.

The village board approved a pair of projects at the March 27 meeting: A new children’s museum that could open as soon as 2024 and a sports complex possible for 2025.

“These projects obviously will serve many people not only in our community and our area, but they are multicounty, multistate projects that we are expecting to bring people here,” Mayor Tim Baldermann said at a March 24 press conference.

The village is in partnership with KidsWork Children’s Museum that has been open in Frankfort since 2007. It draws 40,000 visitors a year in its 6,500-square-foot facility, and Baldermann expects a $4 million, 12,000-square-foot building in the Village Commons off Route 30 to bring a lot more.

“It's a wonderful place,” Balderman said of the museum. “I had an opportunity to go through there (in Frankfort). It’s something that started out really small … and they had the foresight to care about kids first and care about the museum first and so they were looking to expand.”

He said the expansion will include more educational offerings.

“We're talking about science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics and so this is a museum that can grow, and we can expand the age groups and the different groups that will get a lot of use out of it,” the mayor said.

“It’s right here in the Commons. As cars come off Route 30 off I-80, they'll be coming right into the Commons and see our beautiful new museum design and construction.”

The second project is set for 100 acres next to Silver Cross Hospital, off I-355 on Route 6 and Cedar Drive. The multisport complex will have eight full-size baseball fields, five soccer fields, two multisport fields, a 50,000 square-foot field house for basketball, volleyball and pickleball plus a main pool with 10 lap lanes.

There will also be a space for open swimming, splash pad and 10,000-square-foot clubhouse.

Officials hope to draw teams from a multistate area to the complex, which officials estimate will cost $50 million-$60 million.

“This is something that will really, really be beneficial again to so many families not only here in this area but in the region and in the states around here,” Baldermann said. “Many of you families know that you travel to other states to play sports — it would be nice to be able to host these sporting events in our community.

“We also have over 10 acres where we expect to have hotel use, restaurant use and retail use, which will help offset the cost of this development. ... We expect that with this growth, the hundreds of acres in the area across the street and down the street will now see positive commercial growth as opposed to just the industrial that's been proposed all along.”

Baldermann said even people in neighboring communities who won’t use hotels will still be consumers in the village, purchasing food and gas and other services.

He also said that these projects will make New Lenox a better community, adding that traffic spillovers in the village will be limited since the sites are close to highways.

The mayor is excited to get these projects rolling.

“As we say in our slogan, the crossroads of America come through New Lenox,” Baldermann said. “I'm sure we'll have other partners to come along the way.

“This is what growing thriving communities do. You can sit and hope that something will happen or you can make something happen. I'm fortunate as the mayor to work with six trustees who see the vision that fully support the vision.”

