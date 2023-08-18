Boys soccer practice is in full swing and one of the most interesting offseason changes have come at Providence Catholic.
The Celtics hired Mike Taylor, who coached at Glenbard South, Fenton and St. Viator as the boys and girls soccer coach. He is a member of various halls of fame and is the second winningest boys coach in state history with 473 victories.
One of his first hires for an assistant was John Kovatch, who coached the boys and girls Celtics in the early 2000s, taking both to the Elite Eight in the Illinois High School Association Class A State Tournament.
The school is trying to start a new culture of winning and winning big.
“I’m just super happy to be back,” Kovatch said. “We’re trying to bring attention back to the program and restore the program to hopefully make more state finals appearances.”
Taylor and Kovatch were on hand July 25 for a watch party featuring Inter-Miami superstar Lionel Messi against Atlanta United, which featured former Providence star Brad Guzan in goal in a Leagues Cup game.
Taylor had a perfect scenario in mind. He wanted the game to go to penalty kicks and for Guzan to block Messi’s shot with the game on the line and have the green-clad Celtic nation in the school cafeteria go crazy.
It didn’t quite go that way as Messi scored two first-half goals and Inter-Miami went on to win 4-0.
The result didn’t please Taylor, but the enthusiasm at the watch party did.
“It was very successful,” he said. “When I first started off, I thought, OK, we will get 50 or 60 people. Maybe 75.
“I started to get responses and thought oh, maybe we’ll hit 100. By the time we finished, we were pretty darn close to hitting 200.”
At halftime of the match, a panel of people addressed the crowd including Guzan’s longtime friend, Ryan Meegan, who is a co-founder of Dude Wipes.
He likes the direction the soccer program is going in.
“It was incredibly successful when Johnny was at the helm, and Brad was out there,” he said. “We take incredible pride in the Providence community. It’s a small-knit community with the teachers, the staff, the students who to this day I’m very good friends with.
“Anything can happen walking down these halls and Brad and myself have been lucky enough to have success. It’s an incredible community and incredible opportunity that you might not have elsewhere at bigger schools. It’s just a special place here.”
Karen Guzan, Brad’s mother, said she is impressed with the strong feeling of family and community that the school provides.
“Providence is an awesome school,” she said. “You look at Providence because they look at the individual. They develop the student and also the athlete.”
Taylor insisted that the people at the watch party pose for a photo. He was barking orders and telling the group, which included many high-school and grade-school athletes, to hashtag any photo they have taken and to post them to social media.
When Taylor started coaching high school soccer in Illinois in 1981, there was no Twitter, X, Instragram, Facebook or anything like that. Telephone calls were made from home or a public booth.
He admits he has had to adapt.
“You have to do it to get to the kids,” he said of learning social media skills. “Your audience is the kids. A lot of parents don’t even have all of that stuff. I’ve been told along the way how to do the hashtags but I have a couple of great guys helping out and I’m learning as I go.”