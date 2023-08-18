2002: A soccer odyssey

Providence’s soccer programs have qualified for the state tournament four times in school history: The boys three times and the girls once.

The year 2002 was magic for both programs.

In the spring, coach John Kovatch guided the girls to a Class A state appearance.

Back then, the state finals had eight teams and a quarterfinal round. The Celtics dropped a 5-2 decision to University High School in Normal at North Central College in Naperville to be eliminated.

Kara Kabellis and Carrie Biederstadt each scored goals for the Celtics.

In the fall, Kovatch was back in Naperville with the boys and the team finished second in the state.

The Celtics erased a 2-0 deficit and beat Dixon, 4-2 in the quarterfinals as Brad Guzan and Ryan Bray each had two goals.

In the semifinals, they tied Waterloo Gibault 1-1 with A.J. Nawrocki scoring. The Celtics advanced with a 2-0 win in the penalty kick round and Guzan, who became a world-class goalie, saw his only high school action in the net in that PK round.

They went on to finish second after losing to Springfield Sacred-Heart Griffin, 5-1, with Bray scoring the lone goal.