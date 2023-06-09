Since taking over Providence Catholic’s baseball team in 2007, coach Mark Smith has accomplished a lot.

He became the first coach in Illinois High School Association history to win three straight state championships.

His teams won 12 regional titles and five sectional crowns.

He surpassed the 400-win mark this season.

But there was one accomplishment that eluded him and the Celtics.

The Celtics were not able to take the crown in the Steven M. Bajenski Memorial Baseball Tournament.

That ended May 20 in the eleventh running of the tournament.

The team went crazy celebrating at Ozinga Field in Crestwood after it beat Lyons Township 11-2 for the title.

“I’m so proud to be a part of this tournament,” Smith said. “It’s 16 of the best teams and just to get to this point is a major accomplishment. To win it means the world to our kids, to our coaching staff and to me. This tournament is near and dear to our hearts.”

It was quite a day as the Celtics opened things up with an 11-2 victory over Sandburg in the semifinals followed by winning the title game by the same score and then heading back to New Lenox, where the seniors could participate in their graduation ceremony.

“Our program has accomplished a lot of things, but one thing we never got to was the championship game here,” Smith said. “We had a lot of semifinal appearances but could never get over that hump, and these kids wanted it. They really played well.”

The Celtics scored five runs in the second inning and six in the third against Lyons to help pitcher Nathan O’Donnell secure the complete-game victory. Gavin Gomez drove in a combined nine runs in the two May 20 games and was given the Do It Stevie’s Way Award for his team.

The tournament is named for Steven Bajenski, a Mount Carmel senior and Mokena native, who died Aug. 28, 2009, from complications following heart surgery.

The Do It Stevie’s Way 219 Foundation provides money for scholarships, the People to People Ambassador Program, Ronald McDonald House Charities and the Illinois Sparks, an elite travel baseball team.

His mother, Karen Bajenski, told Smith and the Celtics that she was happy a team that played in all 11 tournaments pulled off the championship.

“Every year I say, ‘It’s your year,’ ” she said. “This is your year and I’m so excited and so happy.”

“That’s good stuff. It’s a lot of years,” added Mark Bajenski, Steven’s father.

The Celtics finished the regular season 29-6-1.

Gomez appreciated winning the tournament and award.

“It means everything. We’ve been so close for years,” Gomez said. “It feels great to get the first one in program history. It’s a great feeling. A great feeling, for sure.

“Nothing means more than state, but it’s a close second. Stevie was such a great player and played with heart. To play in his honor is great.”

This is Gomez’s final year of playing competitive baseball and he is heading to the University of Dayton to major in marketing.

“I want to work for Nike and market those athletes,” he said. “I think that I am good with people, good with talking to people, and I have a passion for sports.”

And, yes, he did see the recently released “Air” movie about the ins and outs of Nike creating and marketing the Air Jordan shoe. Matt Damon played Sonny Vaccaro, the focus of the movie.

“It was a great movie,” Gomez said. “Sonny is an actual marketing guy. That’s the job I want to get into.”

