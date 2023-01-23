Providence basketball camp gives special needs kids skills and thrills

When Annalise Pietrzyk broke a school record by scoring 37 points for Providence’s girls basketball team, it wasn’t the only big thing she did during the holiday break.

She joined her teammates, coaches and other athletes at the New Lenox school Jan. 5-6 to host 25 special needs children in a basketball camp.

The first Super Celtics camp brought plenty of happiness to kids and their families on those two afternoons. Pietrzyk, however, admits she was a little nervous before it began.

“It’s great opportunity, but since it’s the first time we have done this, it’s a little nerve-wracking,” she said. “It’s great to see all of these kids. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance for them. It’s great to help them.”

The Hillsdale College-bound Pietrzyk said she was happy she could help coach and mentor the campers.

“It’s definitely rewarding seeing these kids happy,” she said. “It brings its own challenge, but it’s definitely worth it.”

It was worth it for New Lenox’s Nora Roberts, who brought her 4-year-old daughter, Maggie, to the camp.

“It was a good way to get out of the house and burn some energy off and try something new,” she said. “She loves it, and I’m glad we did it.”

Celtics football offensive lineman Sean Dee had his hands full with a camper who wanted to run away and stick his head in a toy basketball hoop.

But once things settled down, Dee was able to show the young man the finer points of slam dunking the ball through the hoop, resulting in some emphatic slams.

“I’m giving back,” Dee said. “These kids are awesome. It’s just great seeing everyone together and coming through after all the hardships that we’ve been through in high school and just to be here with these guys.”

The idea for the camp was born when Celtics assistant girls basketball coach Jenna Maziur picked up her son, Vinny, from a camp in the summer.

Her other son, Alan, who has nonverbal autism, showed an interest in what was going on and she thought more special needs children could benefit from a camp.

“I had the idea that we should have this for all kids,” she said. “I brought it to (head coach Eileen Copenhaver) and she ran with it. We got it scheduled during our season, and here we are.”

Aside from helping organize the camp, Copenhaver had her camera in tow to capture campers and coaches having fun.

“It’s a success,” Copenhaver said. “I told our girls helping out that today is a win. You are here. You are helping out. It’s a win.

“These kids can learn about basketball. They get to run around and get out of the house. They interact with other kids. It was a win-win, and it was awesome.”

Copenhaver added that the Providence athletes received some training in how to interact with special needs kids before the camp.

“Our players were incredible with the kids,” Copenhaver said. “To see them focus on one kid and smiling and going with it was incredible. They did a fantastic job.”

There were dribbling and shooting drills for some and for other, merely rolling the ball to a coach was a huge source of joy.

Aside from the basketball fun, there were sensory and snack areas.

“Our players have been phenomenal,” Maziur said. “Providence was outstanding with whatever we needed here.

“I’m excited about how things went. There is nothing like having that one-on-one interaction.”

Providence hopes to host the camp annually.

PHOTOS: Providence Super Celtics Basketball Camp Providence Super Celtics Basketball Camp Providence Super Celtics Basketball Camp Providence Super Celtics Basketball Camp Providence Super Celtics Basketball Camp Providence Super Celtics Basketball Camp Providence Super Celtics Basketball Camp Providence Super Celtics Basketball Camp Providence Super Celtics Basketball Camp Providence Super Celtics Basketball Camp Providence Super Celtics Basketball Camp Providence Super Celtics Basketball Camp Providence Super Celtics Basketball Camp