Providence High School will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX and the 50th anniversary of girls sports at the New Lenox school with a free Female Athlete Reunion at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28 in the school’s commons area.

Former Celtics athletes from all sports are invited to the event, which will be social and informative, exploring the growth of female sports since Title IX was enacted and prohibited sex-based discrimination in school sports or activities.

“I’m happy to do this and proud to be a part of it,” said Providence Enrollment Director Shannon Withers, who played volleyball at the school in the 1990s and coached it there as well.

“When you look back and hear the stories, I was fortunate to reap the benefits of it. I feel like we didn’t have as many hurdles. When I hear some of the stories about the past, I’m like ‘Oh, my goodness.’ ’’

Withers, whose maiden name is Conroy, noted the progress made in the last half century.

“Expectations are higher, and things are expected as opposed to asking and fighting for them,” she said. “So, that’s a huge step in the right direction for everybody.”

Carolyn O’Connell will be the keynote speaker of the event. She is the former senior associate athletic director at Loyola University and won the Women Leaders in College Sports Administrator of the Year award in 2011.

She worked seven years with the National Collegiate Athletic Association. She works in the athletic department at Evanston Township High School.

Former Celtics coaches and athletes Nan Airola, Judy Legan, Mary Sullivan Colbert, Leanna Burla Kubinski, Sue Miller Bell, Beth Rancic Shannon, Kim Ogurek Kramer and Michelle Karr Bommersbach will take questions on a panel.

Twin thrills

Not only did Lincoln-Way East graduate Nick Allegretti win his second Super Bowl ring Feb. 12, but the morning of the big game, his wife, Christina, delivered twin girls.

The Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman watched the 3:30 a.m. birth on FaceTime in the lobby of the team’s hotel in Arizona.

The Chiefs beat Philadelphia, 38-35, and it marked the second time the former Griffin and University of Illinois star was on a Super Bowl-winner. He was on the Chiefs when they won in 2020.

Chess masters

Andrew finished 36th and Lincoln-Way East 37th in the Illinois High School Association state chess tournament Feb. 10-11 at the Peoria Civic Center.

The two teams ended in a tie with many other teams with four points each but Andrew had a higher tie-breaking criteria with 50.9 to East's 50.

Sandburg took 89th, Lincoln-Way West was 97th, Lincoln-Way Central 104th and Tinley Park 109th.

Stevenson won the 109-team meet with seven points.

Struck honored

Tinley Park’s Pete Struck, a former cross country and track coach at Sandburg, was named the IHSA’s Girls Track and Field Official of the Year for 2022-2023.

Struck and 21 officials in other sports will be recognized at the 2023 IHSA Officials’ Conference in July in Normal.

Still dancing

Andrew’s competitive dance season did not end with its seventh-place finish in the state in late January.

The Thunderbolts competed at the Dance Team Union Nationals in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 11-12, finishing fifth in the Senior All-Star Lyrical division and seventh in the Medium Varsity Jazz division.

Winners on and off court

The Andrew junior varsity girls basketball team won the Bodyarmor Sports Series tournament on Feb. 11 in Bedford Park to finish its season at 23-4.

In between games, the Thunderbolts joined other teams at the Wintrust Sports Complex in assembling bikes given to Chicago Public School children during National Random Acts of Kindness Week.