Region players well represented in college volleyball tournaments

April is a huge month in men’s college volleyball, and the area is chock full of alums on teams that made it to national tournaments.

The Southland Your Times area is blessed with some of outstanding volleyball talent and that has been showcased across the country in April.

St. Xavier University got the ball rolling by winning the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference title April 2 to qualify for the NAIA National Tournament for the third time in four years, and it has six players from the area on its roster.

One of SXU’s top players is Homer Glen’s Jake McClain, a middle hitter who played at Marist.

Before the tournament, he was named the National Volleyball Association/American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American honorable mention.

The sophomore had a .464 attack percentage, 78 blocks and 223 kills. He owns the school record for career attack percentage with a .419.

Sophomore opposite hitter John Glennon (Lincoln-Way East), junior setter/opposite hitter Anthony Pfeiffer (Lockport), junior setter Cameron Petrusevski (Sandburg) and Mokena brother combo Kyle and Kris Springer (Brother Rice) are also on the roster.

Also in the NAIA Tournament was William Penn and Providence Catholic alum Ike Papes, a junior who had 374 kills and 38 blocks heading into the nationals.

The Division III national tournament also brought some local players to the forefront, especially at a four-team regional at Carthage College in Kenosha, Wis.

Dominican University, which at one time was ranked No. 1 in the nation in a coaches poll, headed into the postseason chock full of former Lincoln-Way East alums.

Brother combo Jason and George Kougan are former Griffins on the Stars along with Owen Morrow and Danny Pacini.

Tinley Park native Kade Van Assen, who prepped at Brother Rice, is also on the squad.

Little did George Kougan know that he would get some TV time as a member of the River Forest school’s volleyball team.

CBS Chicago sent a camera crew to the campus in early April, and Kougan told the world about the day the Stars found out they were No. 1.

“It was super special for us,” he said. “I know it’s been something we’ve been working at. I remember where we were at: I was just sitting in my room with two of my roommates, and we were waiting for them to come out that day.

“I kept refreshing the page on my phone. I was like ‘I think this is it. I think we can do it.’ And I refresh and I just like screamed. I was like ‘Oh my God, we’re No. 1! We did it!’ ’’

Last year, the team finished fourth in the nation.

“Fourth place is awesome,” Kougan said. “We made it to the Final Four but that’s not our end-all be-all. We want to win the national championship. We kind of use that as motivation to drive the season.”

Defending national champion Carthage is the top seed and features middle hitter Zach Bulthuis from Chicago Christian and a Tinley Park native.

Bulthuis was named the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Defensive Player of the Year as a sophomore in 2021 and the 6-foot-6 middle hitter and was named the American Volleyball Coaches Association first-team All-American.

This year, he entered the national event with 137 kills and 52 blocks.

North Central College was also in Kenosha with former Lincoln-Way West standout Ben Pluskota as an outside hitter for Cardinals.

Elsewhere in the Division III tournament, Stevens Institute of Technology’s Louden Moran from Lincoln-Way West is the team’s main setter with 821 assists on the season.

