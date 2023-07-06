Harrison Dubois went through a cutting-edge procedure when it comes to arm surgery.

The New Lenox resident and Lincoln-Way Central graduate holds onto a hope of playing professional baseball and a relatively new surgical procedure may help him do that.

Dubois underwent a surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow in May and had it repaired with an internal bracing procedure.

Traditionally, UCL patients have had reconstruction known as Tommy John surgery and this new procedure is expected to help the patient heal faster.

“It’s a newer version of Tommy John surgery,” Dubois said. “They are starting to do it more often. They are still doing TJ for the Major League guys because they know that works. They are going to stick with that.

“For us younger guys, the results are pretty much the same.”

One of the few Major Leaguers who had the internal bracing surgery is Rich Hill, the oldest player in the big leagues.

Hill, 43, had his procedure done in October 2019. He was playing for Minnesota at the time and returned to the mound the following July. Full recuperation from traditional Tommy John surgery typically takes a year.

The one-time member of the Cubs is now in Pittsburgh’s starting rotation.

“I’m 100% confident I’ll be back,” Hill told MLB.com shortly after undergoing the then experimental procedure. “I think this surgery could be at the forefront of something important moving forward with elbow injuries.”

Dubois red-shirted the 2023 season with St. Louis University after recovering from the surgery and is now pitching for the Lake County CornDogs in Indiana. The team plays in the Northern League, which caters to college players.

He is slowly working his way up to throwing three innings and is not at his 92-mph range before being injured.

“I’m still in a little pain,” he said. “But I am working through it and going through physical therapy. I’m sure the pain will go down eventually. I haven't been clocked but I don't think I'm at 92 yet. I still have some work to do.”

In his first four appearances with the CornDogs, he was 1-0 with a save and a 1.59 ERA. He had seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings and opponents were hitting just .111 against him.

His first appearance in more than a year was a 1-2-3 inning with two strikeouts.

“I knew I was going one inning and one inning only so my thought process was ‘you know what? I’m just going to go all out. I’m confident in myself and I’m just going to throw the inning and everything will be good,” ’ he said.

Rehabbing the elbow has not always been easy.

“Some days you have setbacks, but you have to look ahead to the future,” he said. “You have to believe that you will get through it and it will all work out.”

The CornDogs were in first place in the league with a 16-6 mark through June 26.

Manager Justin Huisman has a strong roster.

“He’s coming off some injuries, and he didn’t throw a lot in St. Louis,” Huisman said of Dubois. “We’re slowly building him back up. He throws a heavy ball and is getting better and better with each outing and he’s pounding the zone.”

Lake County has two other players from the area sharpening their skills.

Ethan Lambrigger, a former Lincoln-Way East standout from Mokena, pitched for South Suburban College in the spring.

He threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings with five strikeouts in his first four appearances with the CornDogs.

Ethan Imlach, an infielder from Mokena who attended Mount Carmel, played for Purdue University Northwest in the spring.

He was hitting .212 through his first nine games for Lake County and drove in four runs. He also walked five times and had two sacrifice flies.