Sandburg, L-W West juniors bring home medals in boys, girls state golf tourneys

The Illinois High School Association’s boys golf tournament has been going on since 1915 and the girls since 1975.

The first Southland Your Times-area athlete to win a medal in the state tournament was Lincoln-Way High School’s Gabe Adducci, who earned one in 1984. Medal totals vary from year to year but generally they go to the top 12-15 finishers in the state meet.

Area golfers have rarely done exceptionally at state, but starting in 2014 at least one Southland Your Times athlete has earned a medal each year.

Negley finished third in the Class 3A boys tournament, firing a two-round total of 147 at the Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington. New Trier’s Johnny Creamean and Lake Forest’s Tadgh Burke tied for first with a 146 and Creamean took the state title winning a playoff.

“He went to state last year and missed the cut to get to Day 2 by a shot and this year the goal was to make Day 2,” Sandburg coach Jeff Kilwose said of Negley. “He played so well that this year he was a shot away from the lead making the playoff.”

Negley shot a 76 on the first round and fired the day’s best score in the second round with a 71.

“I didn’t come into the weekend expecting a whole lot and everything just worked out well in my favor,” Negley said. “The putter started getting hot. When the putter gets hot, everything just follows the right path.”

It was the best finish ever by a Sandburg golfer.

Lincoln-Way Central senior Jacob Stoetzel finished 22nd.

Dwyer was consistent, shooting a 73 in both rounds for a 146 and a sixth place finish in Class 2A. Edwardsville’s Nicole Johnson scorched the Hickory Point Golf Course in Decatur with a 138, including a 68 in the second round, to claim the state title.

Benet Academy’s Jenna Shilts, a Frankfort resident, tied for 21st with a 151. Sandburg’s Jillian Cosler closed her strong high school career tied for 41st with a 157, which included a 74 in the second round.

Lincoln-Way East’s boys team qualified for state for the first time in school history and placed seventh in Class 3A with a 639. New Trier won the title with a 603.

Dylan Drogemuller led the Griffins with a 156, Tanner Leonard had a 157, Jake Krstulovich carded a 161, Colin Jungels a 165, Lincoln Haberkorn a 179 and Anthony Sambo a 180.

In boys regional play, Sandburg won at Stagg with a 322 — three shots better than Marist. Negley won the individual title with a 77. Quinn McElligott added a 78, Kyle Kuchel an 83 and Cole Vazzana an 84.

East finished second at the Andrew Regional with a 310. Drogenmuller led the Griffins with a 75. The Griffins turned abound and won the O’Fallon Sectional with a 304 as Leonard fired a 71 to lead all golfers.

Sandburg girls won the Shepard Regional by 37 shots over Lyons. Cosler won the regional title with a 68 while Brooke Adams had a 76, Alyssa Jarquin a 77 and Katie Wehlus a 79.

Dwyer was the individual winner at the Joliet Central Regional with a 69.