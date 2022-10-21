 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sandburg, L-W West juniors bring home medals in boys, girls state golf tourneys

The Illinois High School Association’s boys golf tournament has been going on since 1915 and the girls since 1975.

The first Southland Your Times-area athlete to win a medal in the state tournament was Lincoln-Way High School’s Gabe Adducci, who earned one in 1984. Medal totals vary from year to year but generally they go to the top 12-15 finishers in the state meet.

Area golfers have rarely done exceptionally at state, but starting in 2014 at least one Southland Your Times athlete has earned a medal each year.

Negley finished third in the Class 3A boys tournament, firing a two-round total of 147 at the Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington. New Trier’s Johnny Creamean and Lake Forest’s Tadgh Burke tied for first with a 146 and Creamean took the state title winning a playoff.

“He went to state last year and missed the cut to get to Day 2 by a shot and this year the goal was to make Day 2,” Sandburg coach Jeff Kilwose said of Negley. “He played so well that this year he was a shot away from the lead making the playoff.”

Negley shot a 76 on the first round and fired the day’s best score in the second round with a 71.

“I didn’t come into the weekend expecting a whole lot and everything just worked out well in my favor,” Negley said. “The putter started getting hot. When the putter gets hot, everything just follows the right path.”

It was the best finish ever by a Sandburg golfer.

Lincoln-Way Central senior Jacob Stoetzel finished 22nd.

Dwyer was consistent, shooting a 73 in both rounds for a 146 and a sixth place finish in Class 2A. Edwardsville’s Nicole Johnson scorched the Hickory Point Golf Course in Decatur with a 138, including a 68 in the second round, to claim the state title.

Benet Academy’s Jenna Shilts, a Frankfort resident, tied for 21st with a 151. Sandburg’s Jillian Cosler closed her strong high school career tied for 41st with a 157, which included a 74 in the second round.

Lincoln-Way East’s boys team qualified for state for the first time in school history and placed seventh in Class 3A with a 639. New Trier won the title with a 603.

Dylan Drogemuller led the Griffins with a 156, Tanner Leonard had a 157, Jake Krstulovich carded a 161, Colin Jungels a 165, Lincoln Haberkorn a 179 and Anthony Sambo a 180.

In boys regional play, Sandburg won at Stagg with a 322 — three shots better than Marist. Negley won the individual title with a 77. Quinn McElligott added a 78, Kyle Kuchel an 83 and Cole Vazzana an 84.

East finished second at the Andrew Regional with a 310. Drogenmuller led the Griffins with a 75. The Griffins turned abound and won the O’Fallon Sectional with a 304 as Leonard fired a 71 to lead all golfers.

Sandburg girls won the Shepard Regional by 37 shots over Lyons. Cosler won the regional title with a 68 while Brooke Adams had a 76, Alyssa Jarquin a 77 and Katie Wehlus a 79.

Dwyer was the individual winner at the Joliet Central Regional with a 69.

Region medalists

Here are the local high school state golf medalists over the years:

Boys

Andrew

15th - John Joyce, 1987

Lincoln-Way/Lincoln Way Central

2nd – Sean Curran, 2018

3rd – Juney Bai, 2021

4th – Gabe Adducci, 1984

13th– Andy Mickelson, 1998

Lincoln-Way East

5th – Brian Bullington, 2008

8th – Tanner Leonard, 2021

Providence Catholic

4th – Ricky Costello, 2015

4th – Ryan Utter, 2011

6th – Ricky Costello, 2014

6th – John Thomas, 2009

8th – Tyler Roat, 2017

9th – Davis Billows, 2019

Sandburg

2nd – Caleb Negley, 2022

5th - Tom Thanasouras, 2012

9th – Larry Blatt, 2004

10th - Pat Kennedy, 2008

Girls 

Lincoln-Way/Lincoln-Way Central

1st – Grace Curran, 2016

2nd – Brianne Bolden, 2017

2nd – Brianne Bolden, 2018

5th – Grace Curran, 2017

5th – Carly Schiene, 2019

7th – Grace Curran, 2018

10th – Brianna Bolden, 2016

Lincoln-Way East

6th - Kelly Sterling, 2014

7th – Kailey White, 2021

11th– Kathy Sterling, 2010

12th– Kathy Sterling, 2009

Lincoln-Way West

3rd – Alexis Biedrzycki, 2014

4th – Alexis Biedrzycki, 2012

6th – Kaylee Dwyer, 2022

Providence Catholic

1st – Dana Mackey, 1991

3rd – Dana Mackey, 1990

5th – Pina Gentile, 1994

14th – Dana Mackey, 1988

14th – Dana Mackey, 1989

Sandburg

12th – Hannah Kilbane, 2017

15th – Athena Kwon, 2018

