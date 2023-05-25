Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

When it comes to music, summer and national acts you typically can count on Tinley Park, New Lenox and Orland Park.

This year, things will be different in all three.

Here is a look at what to expect in 2023:

Tinley Park

The 28,000-seat venue that brings some of the biggest names in music to the area is now called Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre.

That name got changed in April.

Since opening in 1990, the venues has been known as the World Music Theatre, the New World Music Theatre, the Tweeter Center, the First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre and, until April, the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

“The venue is a fantastic community hub for all of Chicagoland,” Todd Gunderson, president and CEO of Rantoul-based Credit Union 1, said in a news release.

The theater is owned by Live Nation and head of venue sales Andy Peikon is happy with the new relationship with Credit Union 1.

“We are in the midst a historic time in live music as fans everywhere continue prioritizing concerts to connect and make lasting memories,” he said in a news release. “We’re thrilled Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre will be at the forefront of unforgettable live music moment for fans across the greater Chicago area with every show.”

The 2023 season opens May 27 with Janet Jackson and Ludacris performing. Other shows include Shania Twain (July 1), Snoop Dogg (July 21), Foreigner’s Farewell Tour (July 22) and Eric Church (Aug. 12).

For tickets and the full schedule, visit livenation.com.

New Lenox

Since 2009, when Peter Frampton, the Gin Blossoms and Blues Traveler christened the Triple Play Series, the village has been brought national acts to the New Lenox Commons stage.

They have included Blue Oyster Cult, REO Speedwagon, Cheap Trick, Styx, Heart, Pat Benatar, Huey Lewis and the News, Chris Isaak, Joan Jett, the BoDeans and Counting Crows.

Generally, the concerts have been spread throughout the summer but this year, due to the availability of the bands, two of the three shows will be on back-to-back weeks.

The Fray opens the series June 10 with Jewel is scheduled to take the stage June 17.

The final show will be July 22 when Live is scheduled to perform.

Tickets for the three-concert series are $90 and can be purchased at Village Hall, 1 Veterans Parkway in New Lenox from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Orland Park

The village’s concert series started in 2019 with Loverboy and Jefferson Starship taking the stage at Centennial Park West.

The series has had its ups and downs with COVID-19 and rough weather, but still managed to put on shows featuring Blue Oyster Cult, Blood, Sweat & Tears and the Spin Doctors.

The village found that tribute bands were crowd-pleasers. So this year, while Centennial Park West is getting a major facelift, the concerts will be free, feature tribune bands and be performed in the Centennial Park West parking lot at 15609 Park Station Blvd.

When the $12.7 million Centennial Park project is completed by 2024, officials plan to bring back national acts. They believe that with a new permanent stage and spacious dressing rooms, the venue can help attract bigger names.

The tribute concerts this year will go from 4-10 p.m.

On June 10, Tom Petty tribute band Southern Accents, Beach Boys tribute band Sounds of Summer and Jimmy Buffett/Alan Jackson tribute band Margarita World are scheduled to perform.

On July 14, ABBA tribute band Dancing Queen, theatrical pop rockers Too Much Molly and the Zac Brown Tribute Band are slated to perform.

On Aug. 19, the Yacht Rock group the Ron Burgundy’s, Stone Temple Pilots tribute band Big Bang Baby, and Goo Goo Dolls tribute band IRIS are on the schedule.