Tennis coaches, teams raise racket for mom working to establish chapter of cancer charity that aided her son

Tinley Park’s Flavia Moylan can brag about her son, Joe.

Joe is a Lincoln-Way East grad who is a sophomore at Illinois State University. He is a business major.

And he’s still alive.

A few years before he attended East in New Lenox, he was diagnosed with leukemia. Treatments left him so weak that this former wrestler and football player couldn’t even get out of bed.

He may not be totally out of the woods, but he is well enough to attend college.

One of the organizations that helped the Moylan family through this was St. Charles-based Cal’s Angels. According to its website, its mission is “granting wishes, raising awareness and funding research to help kids fighting cancer.

Flavia Moylan is helping bring that organization to this area.

“What these Cal's Angels moms did was fabulous,” she said. “I just want to make the foundation stronger and bigger, bringing it to the South Side.

“Last year, the foundation was the force to pass Cal’s Law, which is very important for children battling cancer because all the kids are going to get extensive medical care, not just oncology care.”

To get the word out about Cal’s Angels and children’s cancer in general, she contacted as many coaches and athletic directors in the area as she could. Some responded. Some stunned her.

Andrew tennis coach Mike Maratea surprised her the most.

The veteran T-Bolts coach, who is also a member of the Orland Township Board of Trustees, dubbed a Sept. 6 home match against rival Sandburg the Childhood Cancer Awareness match.

Maratea and Sandburg coach Brian Ostrander and their players were on board and raised $200 for the cause, which made Moylan happy.

“It’s in my wheelhouse with the young kids,” Maratea said. “Those stories tug hard at you. When it came up, I brought it up to Brian he said ‘let’s do it.’

“We used to do something for Breast Cancer Awareness in October but this year we changed it.”

Both teams wore the same shorts so during the match, it was tough to tell who was on which team.

“They love this,” he said, “It’s Sandburg and Andrew but here, they are all the same. You can’t tell the difference on the court, and I say ‘Good!’ That’s a good thing. We’re all basically the same, its just that we are at different high schools.”

Ostrander said that sometimes high school students get a reputation for being selfish but when it comes to something like this, they pitch in.

“The girls were all-in very quickly,” he said. “I think that’s how today’s youth is. They tend to be like that. They are really good about rallying for stuff like this. We also participated in the Jane’s Warriors 5K race (named for late Sandburg teacher and coach Jane Caliendo) so they have been involved in charity work this season.”

There were more events honoring Cal’s Angels but this one amazed Moylan.

“Oh, my God, I have to tell you that I sent emails back in March or April or May to every athletic director and coach I could think of on the South Side. Some responded and I understand that games and events are planned way ahead of time and it’s hard to talk to kids about cancer and things that are not fun. It’s not the easiest thing to do.

“But coach Michael blew me away. He sent me an email saying ‘I have shirts, I have a fundraiser, I have my girls together, you just need to come pick it up.’ I’m like ‘what?’ It was the easiest thing ever.”